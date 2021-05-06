Pilot Grove captures consolation in Russellville Tournament, finishes 2-1

The Pilot Grove baseball team had a productive weekend by finishing 2-1 and capturing the consolation trophy in the Russellville Tournament.

Of course the tournament didnPilot ’t exactly start out the way the Tigers wanted it to in a 15-3 loss in five innings Friday against Pembroke Hill out of Kansas City. However, after bouncing back later that night with a 10-7 win over New Bloomfield, Pilot Grove came back on Saturday to beat Osage 9-1.

While improving to 11-5 on the season, Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said he didn’t know much about Pembroke Hill going in but thought the Tigers had a good game plan. “When we struggled to throw strikes, the top of their lineup was patient, then hit very well when we did throw strikes,” Vossler said. The bottom was still very consistent with getting on base, which kept pressure on us. We struggled to hit the entire game, and never really seemed to get on the right track.”

Pilot Grove trailed throughout the game against Pembroke Hill as the Raiders led 3-1 after one, 4-1 after two and 12-1 after three. Pembroke Hill also plated three runs in the top half of the fourth to extend the lead to 15-1 before giving up two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Luke Kollmeyer took the loss for Pilot Grove by giving up seven runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

Pilot Grove was also out-hit in the game 12-5. Bailey Quint went 1-for-2 in the game for Pilot Grove with a home run and one RBI. Bo Vinson had two hits with a single and a double. Dalton Reuter also doubled in the game, while Dylan Schupp had one single and two RBIs.

In the game later that night against New Bloomfield, Vossler said he knew this would be an evenly matched game, but felt good knowing that Bailey Quint would be back on the mound.

“We had a few fielding errors, but did a good job to put them out of our mind and move on to the next play,” Vossler said. “Hayden Krumm hit the ball well, especially in some key situations. Bo Vinson hit a big home run to swing the momentum back in our favor late in the game. Dade Christy did a fine job to closeout the game on the mound.”

Pilot Grove never trailed in the game against New Bloomfield and led 1-0 after one, 2-0 after two, 4-1 after three and 4-3 after four. The Tigers also tacked on two in the fifth and four in the sixth to go up 10-4. Meanwhile, in the seventh, New Bloomfield rallied back with three runs to complete the scoring.

Quint picked up the win for Pilot Grove with 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He also gave up four runs on four hits and four walks. Dade Christy then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit New Bloomfield 8-7, with Quint going 4-for-4 with a three singles, a home run and one RBI. Hayden Krumm was 3-for-4 with two singles, one triple and two RBIs, while Bo Vinson homered and drove in two runs. Dylan Schupp also had two RBIs, while Levi Jeffries added one RBI.

In the final game on Saturday, Vossler said this was an evenly matched against Osage. “We again felt we would have an advantage with our starting pitcher: Levi Jeffries had a rough first inning, but did a good job to limit them to one run, then he was commanding for the next five innings. Offensively, we were very timely with our hitting, scoring runs in bunches. Tate Rentel responded well to a spot-start with a couple of base hits. Probably one of our best games defensively, with our guys making some tough plays look routine.”

Levi Jeffries picked up the win for Pilot Grove with eight strikeouts in six innings. Jeffries also gave up just one run on five hits. Bo Vinson then came in and pitched one inning in relief and recorded one strikeout.

Pilot Grove also had six hits in the game, with Tate Rentel going 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Dalton Reuter doubled and drove in one run, while Bailey Quint added one single and two RBIs, Luke Kollmeyer and Dade Christy each with one single and one RBI and Bo Vinson with two RBIs.