New Franklin captures 9 first place finishes in CAC Meet

The New Franklin boys and girls track teams put its best foot forward Tuesday during the CAC Meet in Glasgow.

Although team scores were not available as of press time, New Franklin recorded a total of nine first place finishes on the day.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the CAC meet is obviously one of the most important meets of the year.

“We get to face all of our conference rivals, and all of the kids really look forward to it,” Quest said. “At the end of the day, I was extremely pleased with how well they all did. Everyone competed very well, and they almost everybody got us a point in at least one event. Two of our athletes, Faith Painter and Carly Dorson, came away with four medals on the day. Three of Painters medals were gold. Individually, she won the gold in the 100 and second in the 200. She was the anchor leg of the 4 x 100 (with Larissa Starke, Dakota Clark, and Kelsi Fair) and the 4 x 200 (with Larissa Starke, Carly Dorson, and Emma Rice). Dorson won the gold in the 3200 and third in the 800 and 1600 run.

“Douglass Creason continued his success in the 400, winning the event, while also placing third in the 800. Perhaps the highlight of the day was the boys 4 x 200 relay, where Douglass caught another competitor in the last 100 meters to secure the victory. Other members of the team were Tysen Dowell, Jacob Marshall, and Drake Clark. In their first time competing in the event, the girls 4 x 100m relay of Faith Painter, Dakota Clark, Larissa Starke, and Kelsi Fair brought home the gold. Drake Clark finished third in the 400 and third in the long jump. Senior Kayce Hundley won the discus and finished third in the shot put, while fellow thrower Kelsi Fair won the shot put. In one of the surprises of the meet for us, Dakota Clark had her best performance of the year in the high jump, bringing home the gold medal."

First place finishers for New Franklin were Dorson in the 3200 in 14:23.32, Painter in the 100 in 13.43 seconds, Hundley in the discus at 83’-0”, Fair in the shot put at 26’-1/2”, Clark in the high jump at 4’-8 1/4”, the girls 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Painter, Clark, Fair and Larissa Starke, in 57.33 seconds, and the girls 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Painter, Rice, Starke and Dorson, in 2:01.59.

For the New Franklin boys, Creason placed first in the 400 in 55.78 seconds and then ran a leg on the 4 x 200 meter relay team along with Drake Clark, Jacob Marshall and Tysen Dowell, to finish first in 1:40.02.

Painter also took second in the 200 meter dash in a time of 29.03 seconds, as did Creason in the 800 in 2:22.

Third place finishers were Dorson in the 800 in 2:54 and 1600 in 6:43, Hundley in the shot put with a toss of 24’-1/4” and Clark in both the 400 meter dash in 59.14 seconds and long jump at 17’-3 1/2”.