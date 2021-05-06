Lady Pirates drop 1-0 decision against Marshall

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team couldn’t quite get over the hump Tuesday night on the road against the Marshall Owls.

After playing two overtime games last week against Stover and Moberly and then two again over the weekend in the Boonville Shootout, the Lady Pirates appeared to have nothing left against the Owls while going the full 80 minutes without a score in a 1-0 loss.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 4-8 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said this was a tough loss as Marshall scored late in the second half.

“Our first half was a little sluggish with our efforts in the game to keep us at 0-0,” Hazell said. “At halftime, we discussed making the adjustments in the attack and raising the intensity as it was rather low. The girls came out strong creating many chances on goal but could not capitalize. Marshall broke down our defense and found an unmarked player at the top of the box to have a shot from 18 yards out, giving them a 1-0 lead with 16 minutes left. The girls battled to the end but could not tie it up.”

Marshall scored the game’s only goal at the 64 minute mark to seal the win.

The Lady Owls also finished the game with eight shot attempts and nine shots on goal compared to three shot attempts and 10 shots on goal for Boonville.

Boonville goalkeeper Zoey Lang had eight saves on the night.

The Lady Pirates also had 13 fouls in the game, while Marshall had only four on the night.

In the JV game, Boonville and Marshall played to a 1-1 tie.

The Lady Pirates, 3-4-1 on the season, trailed Marshall 1-0 after giving up a goal at the 29 minute mark but would tie the game five minutes later at the 34 minute mark on an unassisted goal by Ava Esser.

Boonville’s JV finished the game with two shot attempts and four shots on goal, while Marshall had one shot attempt and one shot on goal.

Boonville JV goalkeeper Zoey Lang also had five saves in the game.

Boonville finished the game with four fouls, while Marshall had three fouls in the game.

After Thursday’s home match against Sedalia Smith-Cotton on Senior Night at the Boonville City Soccer Field, the Lady Pirates will closeout the regular season at home against School of the Osage on Tuesday, May 11 starting at 5 p.m.

The Class 2 District 5 Tournament will begin on Monday, May 17 in Oak Grove.

Teams competing in the district tournament along with Boonville are Father Tolton, Kirksville, Marshall, Moberly, Oak Grove and Odessa.

The winner of the district tournament will advance to sectionals on Wednesday, May 26, followed by quarterfinals on May 29 and the state championship on June 2-7.