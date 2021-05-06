Eads leads New Franklin past MMA, 10-0

New Franklin’s Keaton Eads did it with both his bat and arm Tuesday night at home against Missouri Military Academy.

One night after beating Westran 22-6, the Bulldogs came back to put up 10 runs in six innings against MMA for a 10-0 victory. As for Eads, the sophomore went 4-for-4 with four singles and three RBIs and also pitched one inning of one hit ball.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said it’s always good to get a W at home and score 10 runs, but would have loved to see the team play a cleaner game defensively. “We have to keep working in practice to get better and grinding away because postseason is here and our defense has to be there. We also need to get and stay healthy.”

While out-hitting MMA 11-3 in the game, New Franklin also scored early and often by exploding for six runs in the first and one run in each of the second, third, fourth and sixth innings of play.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win for New Franklin with nine strikeouts in five innings. He also gave up just two hits and two walks.

Tanner Bishop finished the game with two hits for New Franklin with a single, double and two RBIs. Sam Marshall doubled and drove in one run, while Connor Wilmsmeyer and Caleb Hull each had one single and one RBI, Jake Marshall and Tysen Dowell each with one single and Owen Armentrout with two RBIs.

Padron had two hits in the game for MMA with a double and a triple.

Larson took the loss for MMA by giving up eight runs on seven hits and one walk in three innings. He also had two strikeouts.

New Franklin scores early and often in 22-6 win over Westran

The New Franklin baseball team had its biggest offensive game of the season Monday night on the road by beating the Westran Hornets 22-6.

The Bulldogs, 10-4 on the season, scored at least one run in every inning except the sixth against Westran and led 6-4 after one, 10-5 after two and 12-5 after three. New Franklin would go on to score three more runs in the fourth and seven again in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said his team took advantage of three walks and two hit batters right away in the first. “In tough field conditions, it was paramount our offense show up, and they did, managing to push across runs in every inning and winning every inning,” Gerding said. “This was a great road win for us.”

Caleb Hull pitched all five innings for the win for New Franklin and struck out six batters while giving up six runs on seven hits. Merritt took the loss for Westran, yielding 13 runs on nine hits and five walks.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer was perfect at the plate in four appearances for New Franklin with four singles and three RBIs. Tanner Bishop had two singles, one double and three RBIs, while Keaton Eads added three singles and two RBIs, Jake Marshall with one single and three RBIs, Owen Armentrout and Connor Wilmsmeyer each with one single and two RBIs, Tysen Dowell and Treyton Ginter with one single each and Sam Marshall with two RBIs.

For Westran, Bain, Merritt and Adler each had two hits.