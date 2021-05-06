Central Realty overpowers Fayette 10U in Minor

In Cal Ripken Minor Wednesday night at the Cooper County Baseball Association Ballfield, Central Realty defeated Fayette 10U 13-7 while Tint Shop edged Bradley Automotive 7-6.

Meanwhile, at Pilot Grove, Axis Seed won both games against Pilot Grove 11-0 and 10-3.

Jonah Bishop picked up the win in relief for Central Realty, while Christian Brown took the loss for Fayette 10U.

Central Realty also out-hit Fayette 13-1, with Jesse Peterson going 3-for-3 with a single, triple, grand slam home run and five RBIs. Waylon Monteer added two singles and one double, while Keylen Roper had one single and one triple, Jonah Bishop two singles and one RBI, Michael Shaon with one single and two RBIs, Derrick Hundley one single and one RBI, Jax Storm one single and Zach Felten with one RBI.

For Fayette, Hargis Syferd had one single and one RBI. Justin Kunze, Hunter Frevert, Christian Craig and Christian Brown each drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Tint Shop rallied from a 6-3 deficit after 5 1/2 with four runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-6 victory.

P.J. Ash was the pitcher of record in the game for Tint Shop, while Bradley Bishop took the loss for Bradley Automotive.

Tint Shop also out-hit Bradley Automotive 5-4, with Quincy Hobbs going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Jaxon Murphy had one double and one RBI, while John Traub added one single.

For Bradley Automotive, Chandler Twenter went 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Easton Gerding finished the game with two singles.

At Pilot Grove, Kyran Turner picked up the win in Game 1 while Bryton Scott was the winning pitcher in Game 2.

Thomas Schuster, Kade Watring and Corbin Jackson each had two hits in Game 1. Kyran Turner also had two hits in Game 2.

Tint Shop improves to 2-0 with 13-5 win over Pilot Grove

Tint Shop remained unbeaten after two games by turning back Pilot Grove 10U 13-5 in Cal Ripken Minor Tuesday night at the COCOBA Ballfield.

In the nightcap, Central Realty defeated Bradley Automotive 19-6.

Tint Shop, 2-0 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the bottom half of the first but then surrendered two runs in each of the second and third innings as Pilot Grove cut the lead to one at 5-4. Pilot Grove never got any closer in the ballgame as Tint Shop plated two runs in the bottom half of the third, one again in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Rylee Davis picked up the on the mound for Tint Shop, while Tyson Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove, 0-2. Davis pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. Martin, meanwhile, pitched part of the first and allowed four runs on four walks.

Tint Shop also out-hit Pilot Grove 5-4, with Rylee Davis going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Quincy Hobbs finished the game with two singles, while Jaxon Murphy added one single and one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Charlie Watring homered and drove in one run, while Lucas Watring added one triple and one RBI and Nolan Imhoff and Colton Hodges each with one single.

In the second game, Central Realty led Bradley Automotive 5-4 and then exploded for 10 runs in the second and four again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Keylen Roper picked up the win for Central Realty, 1-1, while Chandler Twenter took the loss for Bradley Automotive, 1-1. Roper pitched the first-two innings and struck out five batters while giving up four runs on one hit and six walks. Twenter, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed five runs on five walks while striking out three batters.

Central Realty also out-hit Bradley Automotive 7-2, with Roper going 2-for-2 with a single, home run and two RBIs. Jonah Bishop added a single, triple and two RBIs, while Waylon Monteer had two singles and three RBIs, Michael Shaon with one single and Zach Felten with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, Weston Munden had a triple and one RBI while Easton Gerding added one single.

Axis Seed picks up sweep against Fayette 10U

Axis Seed picked up a sweep and in the process improved to 2-0 on the season by beating Fayette’s 10U team Monday night at the Boonville High School ballfield 15-0 in three innings and 8-5 in four innings of play.

In the first game, Axis Seed broke out the bats early with seven runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent four runs across in each of the second and third innings of play.

Kade Watring picked up the win for Axis Seed with eight strikeouts in three innings. He also had two walks. Benjamin Oeth took the loss for Fayette by giving up seven runs on one hit and five walks while striking out one batter in 2/3 inning pitched.

Axis Seed also out-hit Fayette 4-0, with Kyran Turner going 1-for-1 with one triple and one RBI. Bryton Scott finished the game with a double and three RBIs, while Kade Watring added one double and Blake England with one single and one RBI.

Fayette’s 10U team was hitless for three innings.

In the nightcap, Fayette 10U led Axis Seed 3-2 after 1 1/2 innings of play but then surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the second and three again in the third to trail 8-3. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Fayette rallied back with two runs to complete the scoring.

Corbin Jackson picked up the win in relief for Axis Seed, while Samuel Busker took the loss for Fayette. Sam Thacher started the game for Axis Seed and struck out three batters in one inning pitched. Jackson then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Jack Dwyer pitched the fourth and issued two runs on one hit while walking three batters.

For Fayette, Busker pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Jack Dwyer had the only extra base hit in the game for Axis Seed, being a double. Kade Watring finished the game with a single and drove in one run, while Bryton Scott and Kyran Turner added one single each.

For Fayette, Reed Syferd doubled and drove in two runs while Morgen Campbell had one single and one RBI.