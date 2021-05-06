Caterpillar wins 11-0 over Rick Ball

Boonville Caterpillar improved to 2-0 in Midget League by beating Rick Ball Auto Group Wednesday night at Kemper park 11-0.

While picking up the shutout against Rick Ball, Boonville Caterpillar opened the game with one run in the first and then sent six runs across in the second and four again in the third.

Rhett Townlain picked up the win for Caterpillar, while Sterling Norbury took the loss for Rick Ball.

Townlain also doubled and drove in four runs for Caterpillar, while Colt Babbitt added one double and three RBIs. Jackson Cobb, Landon Bishop and Alex Rapp also had one RBI each.

C&R Market edges Pilot Grove in Midget League

C&R Market rallied from a one-run deficit after the first inning to beat Pilot Grove 6-5 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park.

Pilot Grove led C&R Market 5-4 after the first inning but would give up two runs in the third to suffer the loss.

Sawyer Teson picked up the win in relief for C&R Market, 1-0, while Korbin Ruffel took the loss for Pilot Grove.

C&R Market had no hits in the game, while Pilot Grove finished the game with four hits with Ruffel going 1-for-2 with a grand slam home run and four RBIs. Gabriel Blank doubled and drove in one run, while Emmett Waller and Grayson Mayfield added one single each.

Rick Ball Auto Group wins season opener

Rick Ball Auto Group out-hit, outscored and out-pitched C&R Market for a 6-1 victory in the season opener Monday night in Midget League action at Kemper park.

Although Rick Ball wound up winning the game by five runs, it was C&R Market with the early lead after scoring one run in the top half of the second. However, it was all Rick Ball after that with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and two again in the third for the victory.

Radley Ball picked up the win on the mound for Rick Ball, while Brooks Rentel took the loss for C&R Market. Rick Ball also out-hit C&R Market 4-1, with Dr-Venn Jones going 1-for-1 with a grand slam home run and four RBIs. Radley Ball, Mitchell Richison and Logan Baysinger each had one single.

Grant Simmons had the only hit in the game for C&R Market with one single and one RBI.

In the game at Pilot Grove, Caterpillar defeated the host team 7-3.

Caterpillar scored five runs in the first and four again in the fourth, while Pilot Grove plated one in the second and two in the fourth.

Colt Babbitt had nine strikeouts in three innings to pick up the win for Caterpillar. Dean Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove.

Rhett Townlain had the only hit in the game for Caterpillar with a single and two RBIs. Jackson Cobb, Alex Rapp, Jake Brooks, Bentley Arterberry and Byron Acton each had one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Eli Shadwick went 2-for-2 with two singles. Dean Martin had one single and two RBIs, while Grayson Mayfield with one single and one RBI.