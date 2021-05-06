Boonville Ready Mix improves to 2-0 with 7-3 win over Huebert Fiberboard

Boonville Ready Mix scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating Huebert Fiberboard 7-3 in Cal Ripken Major Tuesday night at the Cooper County Baseball Association Ballfield.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe edged Auto Body Experts 6-4.

Boonville Ready Mix, 2-0 on the season, led Huebert Fiberboard 4-2 after one and then scored two runs in the second and one again in the fourth to record the victory. Huebert Fiberboard, meanwhile, scored only one more run after the first inning with one in the third.

A.J. Massa picked up the win for BRM, while Sammy Hage took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-1. Massa pitched 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on three walks. Hage, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for Huebert Fiberboard and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Huebert Fiberboard 5-4, with Massa going 2-for-3 with a single, grand slam home run and four RBIs. Dylann Clark also had two hits, one being a double, and drove in one run, while Brennan Alberts added one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Hayden Sandbothe and Hage each went 2-for-2 with one single, one double and one RBI.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe broke out the bats early with four runs in the top half of the first only to have Auto Body Experts cut the lead in half with two in the bottom half of the second to make it 4-2.

Rt. B Cafe then plated one run in each of the third and fourth innings of play to extend the lead to 6-2, while Auto Body Experts rallied again with one run in the bottom half of the fourth and two again in the sixth to make it a one run ballgame.

Brayden Viertel was the winning pitcher in the game for Rt. B Cafe, 2-1, while Brylan Carter took the loss for Auto Body Experts, 0-3. Viertel pitched the first-five innings and struck out eight batters while giving up four runs on five hits and three walks. Carter, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for Auto Body Experts and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Viertel also had two hits in the game for Rt. B Cafe, both being singles. Bodie White finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Alex Ewings and Xander Evans added one single each.

For Auto Body Experts, who had seven hits in the game, Ledgyr Conrow went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Landon Carter and Brylan Carter each had one single and one RBI, while Brenden Perry, Jett Storm and Lian Nickerson added one single each.

Einspahr Construction goes to 2-0 in Major, beats Auto Body Experts 11-6

Einspahr Construction became in the first two-game winner in Cal Ripken Major Monday night after beating Auto Body Experts 11-6 at the Cooper County Baseball Association ballfield.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe evened its season record to 1-1 by doubling up QuinlanAgency.com 6-3.

Although the lead was brief for Auto Body Experts, as they led 2-0 after 1/2 innings, Einspahr Construction pretty much dominated the rest of the game while taking a 5-2 advantage after one. Einspahr Construction also put up three runs in each of the third and fourth innings to extend the lead to 11-3. Meanwhile, in the fifth, Auto Body Experts plated three more runs to round out the scoring.

Karson Elbert picked up the win for Einspahr Construction, while Brenden Perry took the loss for Auto Body Experts, 0-2. Einspahr Construction also out-hit Auto Body Experts 10-3, with Weston Rentel going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and three RBIs.

Elbert finished the game with a single, double and one RBI, while Donavon Atkins added two singles and three RBIs, Bryce Newham with two singles and one RBI, and Lyle Christy with one single and one RBI.

For Auto Body Experts, Landon Carter had two of the team’s three hits with two doubles and one RBI. Andrew Jones had one single and drove in one run, while Elyas Brown added one RBI.

In the second game, Rt. B Cafe led QuinlanAgency.com from start to finish with four runs in the fourth and one run in each of the second and fifth innings of play.

QA.com scored one run in each of the second and fourth innings.

Bodie White was the winning pitcher in the game for Rt. B Cafe, while Jackson Shelton took the loss for QA.com, who dropped to 0-2. White pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 13 batters while giving up three runs on seven hits. Kannen Kempf then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and allowed just two hits.

White also had two of the team’s three hits in the game for Rt. B Cafe with one single, one double and one RBI. Josh Solomon finished the game with a triple and one RBI while Brayden Viertel and Recko Callaway added one RBI each.

QA.com tripled Rt. B Cafe with nine hits, with Gabe Romero-Shelton going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Jackson Shelton added three singles, while Gavin Ridgeway had a single and a double and Jaxson Stonecipher with one single.