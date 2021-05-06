Boonville C Team finishes 1-0-1 against Fulton

Boonville’s C Baseball team won the first game against Fulton 10-0 in three innings and then finished with a 5-5 tie in the second game Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

The Pirates, 6-7-1 overall, scored early and often in Game 1 against Fulton by pushing across two runs in the first and eight again in the second.

Boonville C Team coach C.J. Zeller said the Pirates came out and took care of business in Game 1 behind another nice outing from Ben Lutz. “The offense put the ball in play and ran the bases aggressively to get us a quick win,” Zeller said.

Ben Lutz picked up the win for Boonville by giving up just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in three innings.

Boonville also out-hit Fulton 4-1, with Henry Rohrbach going 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Drew Rhorer also doubled in the game, while Dakota Williams added one single and two RBIs. Dakota Troost and Will Stock each drove in two runs.

In the second game, Fulton jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first-two innings only to have Boonville rally back with one in the third, three in the fourth and one again in the fifth to tie the game at 5-all. Both teams failed to score in the sixth to force a tie.

Zeller said in Game 2 the team came out flat against a better Fulton team. “Their first pitcher was there to compete, and we were not ready to go,” Zeller said. “Troost took some of our momentum back with his shot to center that resulted in an inside the park home run. They went to their bullpen and we did a good enough job to get back to even and take it to extras.

“Henry Rohrbach did a great job getting on the mound and filling up the zone. Drew Rhorer had a nice game at the dish and seems to be finding the barrel a lot here lately. Will Stock laid down a great bunt that produced three runs and I expect that to show us what good small ball can do for our team. This was a great night to prepare ourselves for the Rock Bridge Tournament this weekend.”

Dakota Williams started the game for Boonville and pitched one inning, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Will Stock then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks. Then, to finish the game, Henry Rohrbach pitched four innings and walked one batter while striking out one.

Drew Rhorer paced all hitters in the game for Boonville with two singles and one RBI. Dakota Troost hit an inside the park home run and finished with one RBI, while Will Stock had the only other hit with a single and three RBIs.

Boonville’s C Team will play Jeff City in the opening round of the Columbia Tournament on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Atkins field No. 2.