Blair Oaks wins TCC golf title, Boonville finishes eighth overall

The Blair Oaks golf team out-distanced Southern by 14 strokes to capture the championship in the Tri-County Conference Tournament Wednesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

Blair Oaks finished the tournament with a team score of 341 while Southern Boone placed second at 355. Eldon took third with a score of 356, followed by California at 358, Osage at 376, Hallsville at 382, Versailles at 435 and Boonville at 499.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said this was the first conference tournament that any of the Pirates have competed in and was a good learning experience for the team. “As stated multiple times, this entire season is a learning experience for the team,” VanderLinden said. “We are learning to compete in these tournaments and gaining experience for the future.”

Logan Cox of Hallsville won the individual title with a 1 over par 72.

Rounding out the top 15, which are considered all-conference, are: Jacob Anderson, Southern Boone, 78; Zach Krantz, Osage, 78; Jake Closser, Blair Oaks, 79; Teagon Hull, Eldon, 80; Matthew Potter, Southern Boone, 83; Will Boyd, California, 84; Aiden Wells, Eldon, 84; Andrew Bryant, Osage, 85; Enoch Dunaway, California, 85; Todd Bisges, Blair oaks, 86; Dylan Bryan, Blair Oaks, 86; Weston Grant, Hallsville, 87; Brady Kicker, Blair Oaks, 90; and Alex Lusher, Eldon, 92.

Austin Rice was Boonville’s top golfer with a score of 116, which was good enough for 28th place out of 38 golfers. Tucker Lorenz finished with a score of 117, while Michael DeLeon carded a score of 125, Ben Newman 139 and Jackson Johns 145.