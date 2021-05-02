Pirate netters honor seniors in match against Mexico

The Boonville Pirates tennis team did everything they could to honor the seniors on Senior-Parents Night Thursday night at the high school tennis courts.

Facing the Mexico Bulldogs in the final home match of the season, the Pirates fell to the Bulldogs by a score of 9-0.

While dropping to 0-8 on the season, head coach Ryan Brimer said it’s hard to put into perspective how much the team has improved over this year. “We’ve had some great matches but just haven’t been able to get over the hump,” Brimer said. “Gabe Greis has been a standout every match for us. He’s had the tough draw of facing everyone’s best. I have been proud of his leadership and attitude going into every match.”

Leading off with doubles, Mexico won all three matches against Boonville with the No. 1 team of Hernandez and McKeown beating the team of Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser 8-3. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Austin Coleman and Trevor Firman fell to the team of Frazier and Pemberton 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Gabe Brimer and Travis Dell lost to the team of McIntosh and Stuehmer 8-0.

The Pirates also struggled to win matches in singles as Mexico recorded six straight victories. At No. 1 singles, Greis fell to Randy Hernandez 8-4. At No. 2 singles, Tucker Kaiser fell to Haden Frazier 8-1. At No. 3 singles, Austin Coleman fell to Carter McIntosh 8-1. At No. 4 singles, Gabe Brimer fell to Brendan McKeown 8-2. At No. 5 singles, Trevor Firman fell to Ryan Pemberton 8-0. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Travis Dell fell to Bryson Stuehmer 8-3.

In JV action, Mexico recorded wins in all four matches. In the only singles match, Adam Hult fell by a score of 6-3. Meanwhile, in doubles, the No. 4 team of Alex VanDyke and Carter Rowlett lost by a score of 8-0. At No. 5 doubles, the team of Adam VanDyke and Seth Thurman fell 6-3. At No. 6 doubles, the team of Peyton Monteer and Connor Firman fell by a score of 6-2. Meanwhile, at No. 7 doubles, the team of Logan Haynes and Adam Hult lost by a score of 6-3.