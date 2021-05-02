Marquez’s walk off single in 7th lifts Boonville past Versailles

With four games this week, three of which have been at home, Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said after Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Versailles Tigers that at this point in the season a win is a win.

Although the Pirates still have one game left against state-ranked Odessa tonight in Odessa, Arnette said hopefully a game like this shows the team’s resiliency.

Boonville improved to 9-5 overall and 2-3 in the TCC.

“I think it shows that our guys aren't afraid to scrap it out and that they can hang in there,” Arnette said. Hopefully, it's a good thing for the postseason. I would not have guessed eight hits, though. We didn’t play our best defense, however, we didn't let those mistakes really bite us in the butt a whole bunch. We could have easily let some of those mistakes lead to a handful of runs-and we didn't-so I was glad to see that we had some guys step up and some big situations.”

Three in particular came in the seventh inning with the score tied at 1-all. After a ground out to lead off the inning, Cody Garner-who had been struggling at the plate recently-smashed a double down the right field line. Junior Cade Schupp then delivered a single up the middle to put runners on the corners. Then, after intentionally walking Colby Caton, Saylor Marquez came up with an infield single to third to score Garner for the winning run.

Arnette said Garner did a good job. “Cody was very efficient,” Arnette said. “He knows that he has been struggling with the bat, but tonight he got his chance and delivered. He gave us that spark for the rest of the inning. Same with Colby (Caton). Jamesian (McKee) didn’t have his best game, although he just gave up one hit, but I thought Colby came in and threw strikes and you can’t ask any better than that.”

Caton picked up the win in relief for Boonville, his first of the season. McKee pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up just one run on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters. Caton then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief with one strikeout.

Seth Gideon took the loss for Versailles by giving up two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Although the seventh inning proved to be the difference, the Pirates also got on the board first with one run in the bottom half of the fourth on a walk, sacrifice bunt, single to right by Connor Rhorer and a fly out to center field by Kayle Rice to go up 1-0.

Of course Versailles answered two innings later on two walks and an error to tie the game at 1-all.

Then, after the Tigers went down 1-2-3 in their half of the seventh, Boonville came back with two innings in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Boonville also out-hit Versailles 8-1, with Max Eckerle going 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Garner also doubled, while Marquez and Rice added a single and one RBI each. Schupp, Rhorer and Peyton Taylor also had one single each.

For Versailles, Justin Hamrick had the only hit in the game with one double. Ty Chamberlain drove in the only team’s run.

Boonville also won the JV game against Versailles 10-0.

The Pirates, 6-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the TCC, scored six in the second and two runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play to win by the mercy rule.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said Will stock did a nice job coming up from C team and having a good outing. “Will gave up one hit through four innings and did a better job of finding the strike zone,” Hough said. “Hitting was spread out amongst the team. Each game we’ve played we’ve had more and more small ball, preparing the kids to focus on their “job”. We hope to build that accountability piece and understanding of what it takes to score runs and be successful. We still have a lot of work to do but this group of guys have improved and been a pleasure to be around. That’s always a positive when we’ve played the amount of games in the days we have.”

Will Stock picked up the win for Boonville by giving up no runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four batters. Hunter Chamberlain took the loss for Versailles.

Stock also led the team in hitting with a single, triple and one RBI. Cameron Poulsen had a single, double and two RBIs, while Chandler Stonecipher added two singles, Isaac Marriott with one single and three RBIs and Garrett Hundley with one single and one RBI.

For Versailles, Tyrus Ollison and Tye Edgar each had one hit.