Lady Pirates show heart and grit in Boonville Shootout

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team showed heart and grit while playing back to back games in the Boonville Shootout Friday and Saturday at the Boonville City Soccer Field.

With three games in three days, the Lady Pirates closed out a long week with two losses in the Boonville Shootout while dropping a 6-0 decision against state-ranked Southern Boone on Friday and a 2-0 loss against Battle on Saturday.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 4-7 overall, head coach Kaz Hazell said the girls improved from the last time they faced SBC with a 6-0 loss and playing a full 80 minutes. “We anticipated a more even match against Battle,” Hazell said. “We had a lot of grit and heart considering the number of minutes we had already played going into the weekend. As a coaching staff, we’re pleased with the team’s effort and continuing enthusiasm.”

In the match against SBC on Friday, the Lady Pirates trailed the Eagles by just three (3-0) at the half but then surrendered three more goals in the second half to suffer a 6-0 loss.

SBC scores goals at the 5, 12, 15, 46, 54 and 55 minute mark.

The Eagles also finished the game with five shot attempts and 13 shots on goal.

Boonville goalkeeper Zoey Lang finished the game with 13 saves in the match.

SBC finished the match with four fouls compared to just two for Boonville.

In the match Saturday against Battle, the Lady Pirates battled the Spartans to a 0-0 tie in the first half but then surrendered goals at the 50 and 68 minute mark in the second half.

Battle finished the game with six shot attempts and eight shots on goal compared to two shot attempts and one shot on goal for Boonville.

Lang finished the game with eight saves.

The Lady Pirates also had four fouls in the game compared to just one for Battle.

Lady Pirates win on penalty kicks for second straight game

For the second game in a row, the Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team had to go to a penalty shootout for the win.

After beating Stover 3-2 on Tuesday on penalty kicks, the Lady Pirates once again left it to a handful of players to record the win Thursday night at home against the Moberly Spartans 1-0.

While playing to a 0-0 tie for 80 minutes in regulation, Boonville and Moberly continued their battle on the pitch for the next 20 minutes with no score again in two overtimes. Meanwhile, in a penalty shootout, the Lady Pirates outscored Moberly 2-1 for a 1-0 victory.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the girls started out a little slow tonight, but they were able to pull off the win. “The game was close with both teams having the opportunity to take the lead,” Hazell said. “Our girls put up a good battle against the Spartans and played with a lot of heart. The defense did a good job in their shape and keeping the shutout and going into PKs. Our attacking group had a tough night finding the back of the net, but did create chances in the defensive third. Penalty kicks that were taken were made by Olivia Gholson and Ava Esser. Zoey Lang was the goalkeeper for the penalty shootout and made two big saves to give us the win 2-1 in penalty kicks.”

MacKenzee Troost finished the game with five saves for Boonville, while Lang recorded 10 saves off the bench.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game with three shot attempts and five shots on goal, while Moberly had 12 shot attempts and six shots on goal.

As for fouls in the game, Boonville had four compared to just two for Moberly. Macey Nowlin also picked up a yellow card for the Lady Pirates, who improved to 4-5.

In JV action, Boonville defeated Moberly 1-0 on the goal of Katera Bonaparte and assist from Dayla Schutt at the 15 minute mark.

Boonville’s JV improved to 3-4 on the season. Hazell said the JV Lady Pirates had another win on the week. “The girls are improving well on the season and starting to get a rhythm with one another,” Hazell said. “Katera had another goal on the season with an assist from Dayla. The Spartan attack did not have much of a threat on our defense, which helped keep our shutout.”

Boonville’s JV had one shot attempt and one shot on goal in the game against Moberly.

Lang also had one save as goalkeeper.

Both teams finished the match with two fouls each.