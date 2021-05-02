Kendrick signs basketball letter with Three Rivers CC

Boonville senior standout Kourtney Kendrick said she signed a letter of intent with Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff because it felt like a second home.

While helping lead the Lady Pirates to their first-ever state title this past season under head coach Jaryt Hunziker, Kendrick also excelled on the basketball court while averaging 10.7 ppg along with 6.2 rpg, 3.1 spg and 3.0 apg. She also shot 38 percent from the field and 66 percent from the foul line.

Kendrick said Three Rivers Coach Alex Wiggs is a great guy and has a great program that she will get some great offers from.

Three Rivers CC finished 24-1 this past season under Wiggs while losing to the eventual national champion.

Wiggs said he learned about Kendrick during the district tournament her junior year and then watched her play all summer. “First of all, Kourtney is a great kid and has a great personality,” Wiggs said. “As far as basketball goes, I love her toughness and what she brings to the team as far as energy. Kourtney will also bring a mismatch you like as a coach at 5’-10”, a big body girl that is strong, athletic and can also dribble and bring the ball up the floor. I know she played inside here at high school, but our goal at Three Rivers is to develop her and for her to continue to get better so she can move on to that next level. However, we’ll make her into a guard and make her more of a perimeter player and develop those skills.”

Coach Hunziker said the coaching staff is so excited for Kourtney and the opportunity that awaits her at Three Rivers CC. “She fits their system so well since it’s almost identical to what we do here with the Lady Pirates,” Hunziker said. “Three Rivers is getting a player in Kourtney that is so versatile since she can do many things well for them. Offensively, she has the ability to handle the ball, attack off the dribble and can score inside and out. Defensively, she can guard most positions on the floor due to her strength, aggressiveness, and athleticism. I can’t wait to see Kourtney begin a new chapter in her life and help Three Rivers make another historical run to a JUCO National Championship after they came so close this season.”

While playing three seasons for the Lady Pirates after transferring from Prairie Home, Kendrick finished her career with a total of 1,194 points for an average of 11.8 ppg. She also averaged 6.9 rpg and 3.0 apg and spg.

Kendrick said the highlight of her career would be winning the state championship with her team. “The last game was my highlight because I had a great game, went out with a bang for sure,” Kendrick said.

While playing basketball since preschool, Kendrick has definitely earned her way to the top while receiving all-conference and all-district accolades all four years of high school. She was also named to the Class 4 MBCA All-State Team this past season and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

Of course to play at the next level, Kendrick said she knows she will have to improve her confidence, shooting and get in better shape.

Kendrick said her goal is to get a great offer from a great four year school and play basketball at the Division I level.

In addition to Three Rivers CC, Kendrick said she also had interest from Drury, Missouri Southern, Quincy, Illinois, Truman State and Rockhurst.

Kendrick said she owes it all to her brother and dad for getting her interested in the game of basketball. “I loved playing it when I was little because I got to spend more time with them,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said she will miss the people for sure at Boonville along with the team, coach Hunziker, the community and the gym. “No feeling will ever beat how it feels running out to the court on a home game and seeing the stands full of the sea of blue,” Kendrick said. “I will miss everything.”