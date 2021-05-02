Garner tosses shutout in 10-0 win over state-ranked Odessa

The Boonville Pirates baseball team played its best game to date Friday night on the road against the state-ranked Odessa Bulldogs.

While playing its fourth game in five days, the Pirates unleashed a world of hurt on the Bulldogs with 11 hits and a two-hit shutout by senior Cody Garner for a 10-0 victory.

The Pirates, improving to 10-5 on the season, finished the week by winning three of four games and have now won six of their last seven.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said Odessa was probably the best game the Pirates have had all year. “Cody (Garner) was dominant on the mound and was commanding all of his pitches all game,” Arnette said. “The guys in the dugout were up and in the game. Defensively, we made some good plays. At the plate, we took what they gave us and were patient. Lane (West) did a great job early moving a guy into scoring position and we were able to capitalize on it. We had five guys with multiple hits. It was truly a team performance and was a great way to end the busiest 10 days on our schedule.”

Garner, 2-1 on the season, struck out six batters and gave up just two hits and one walk in five innings.

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville put up six runs in the second inning or four in the fourth to go up 10-0.

Boonville also out-hit Odessa 11-2, with five players producing two hits or more. Saylor Marquez led the team in hitting for the Pirates with a single, triple and three RBIs. Garner finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs, while Max Eckerle added two singles and two RBIs, Colby Caton and Peyton Taylor each with two singles and Cade Schupp with one single and one RBI.

For Odessa, Jackson Murry and Thad Cochran each had one hit.

Zack Miller took the loss for Odessa by giving up six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in two innings.

Boonville also won the JV game against Odessa 11-0 in four innings.

The Pirates JV, 7-3-1 on the season, put up runs in three out of the four innings with one run in each of the first and third innings and nine in the fourth.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said Isaac Marriott had a great outing. “Isaac came out and three strikes,” Hough said. “It was a busy but solid week for our JV guys.”

Marriott pitched the first-three innings for the win and struck out three batters while giving up just one hit and one walk.

Boonville’s JV also out-hit Odessa 11-1, with Cameron Poulsen going 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Max Eckerle and Harley Waller each had two singles and two RBIs, while Caidyn Hazel added two singles, Garrett Hundley one single and one RBI, Marriott and Rhorer each with one single, and Bryce Harris with two RBIs.