Dorson garners first place in 1600 meter run in Glasgow Relays

New Franklin sophomore Carly Dorson finished first in the 1600 meter run in 6:42.83 and second in the 800 in 2:49.96 to lead the Lady Bulldogs Friday during the Glasgow Relays.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said after a recent string of competing against many schools much larger, the Glasgow Relays finally gave the kids the opportunity to compete against some schools their own size.

“The results were outstanding, and we probably had our highest scoring meet of the season so far,” Quest said. “In fact, our girls finished in third place as a team out of 14 schools in attendance. Individually, we were able to bring home several medals as well. Sophomore Carly Dorson probably had the best meet of her high school career. She led the 1600 run from start to finish, and followed that up with another strong performance in the 800, finishing second.

“Douglass Creason continued his outstanding season, finishing with a new PR and second place in the 400, and just a few minutes later brought home third in the 800. I think our girls 4x200 relay team really surprised themselves by finishing third. Other medal winners included Faith Painter and Kelsi Fair, who finished third in the 200 and shot put respectively, and senior Kayce Hundley, who finished fourth in both the discus and javelin. Kayce has been with the team for a long time, and it’s nice to see her finding some success in her senior year.”

Dakota Clark also returned home with a second place finish in the high jump at 4’-5 1/4”, as did Douglass Creason in the 400 in 54.62 seconds.

Third place finishers were Faith Painter in the 200 meter dash in 29.19 seconds, Kelsi Fair in the shot put at 28’-1/4”, the girls 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Dorson, Emma Rice, Clark, Painter, in 2:02.44, and Creason in the 800 meter run for the boys in 2:30.30.

Senior Kayce Hundley finished fourth in both the discus at 76’-9 1/4” and javelin with a throw of 77’-9”.