Boonville Cal Ripken League opens with six games in 12 hours in Minor and Major

It was back to normal Saturday for the opening of the Cal Ripken League at the Cooper County Baseball Association ballfield.

With six teams in Minor and six in Major, COCOBA President Michael Watts said the 2020 season was a very trying time for everybody. But with the addition of Pilot Grove and Fayette in Minor, Watts said this is the first out of town teams to join the Boonville league since the very first year in 1953.

With over 12 hours of baseball on Saturday, Tint Shop, Bradley Automotive and Axis Seed all prevailed in their season openers in Minor, while Boonville Ready Mix, Einspahr Construction and Huebert Fiberboard won games in Major.

In the opening game to start the 2021 season, Tint Shop defeated Fayette 10U 18-1 in five innings.

While Fayette 10U scored its only run in the first, Tint Shop scored in three out of the five innings and led 4-1 after one and 8-1 after three before exploding for 10 runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Tallin Kempf picked up the win on the mound for Tint Shop while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette 10U. Kempf recorded nine strikeouts in three innings, while Asbury had six strikeouts in two innings.

Tint Shop also out-hit Fayette 9-0, with Quincy Hobbs going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Jaxon Murphy had two doubles and three RBIs, while Xavier Cantrell and Rylee Davis added one double and two RBIs each, Dawson Huttenstine with one single and one RBI, Tallin Kempf and John Traub each with one single, and Connor Skanes and Dez’zon Bush each with one RBI.

Fayette’s 10U team had no hits in the game.

In the second game in Minor, Bradley Automotive beat Pilot Grove’s 10U team 6-1.

Bradley Automotive never trailed in the game and led 1-0 after one, 3-0 after four and 6-0 after five. Pilot Grove scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the sixth.

Easton Gerding picked up the win on the mound for Bradley Automotive with 12 strikeouts in four innings. Tyson Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove with eight strikeouts in three innings.

Bradley Automotive also out-hit Pilot Grove 7-1, with Easton Gerding going 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Owen Rentel finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Weston Munden and Grayson Tate added one single and one RBI each and Bradley Bishop with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Lucas Watring had the only hit in the game with one single.

In the third game in Minor, Axis Seed won 9-1 over Central Realty.

Axis Seed scored two in the third and seven again in the fifth, while Central Realty’s only run came in the top half of the fourth.

Thomas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed, while Jonah Bishop took the loss for Central Realty. Schuster pitched the first-five innings and struck out 13 batters. Bishop, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings and recorded four strikeouts.

Axis Seed also had 10 hits in the game, with Kade Watring going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Thomas Schuster had one single, one double and one RBI, while Kyran Turner added two singles and two RBIs, Corbin Jackson with two singles, Bryton Scott and Levi Gholson each with one single, and Sam Thacher with one RBI.

For Central Realty, Keylen Roper had a single and a double. Derrick Hundley also doubled in the game, while Waylon Monteer added one single and one RBI and Jonah Bishop and Michael Shaon each with one single.

In Cal Ripken Major, Boonville Ready Mix defeated Auto Body Experts in a close game 4-2.

Boonville Ready Mix opened the game with two runs in the bottom half of the first, while Auto Body Experts rallied back to tie the game at 2-all in the top half of the third. Meanwhile, in the fifth, Boonville Ready Mix plated two more runs for the win.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix with 10 strikeouts in four innings. Ledgyr Conrow took the loss for Auto Body Experts with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Auto Body Experts 4-2, with Brennen Alberts going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Sterling Hilgedick also doubled and drove in one run, while Landon Conz added one single and one RBI and Kaiden Stover and Aiden Schueler each with one single.

For Auto Body Experts, Ledgyr Conrow and Brenden Perry each had one single.

In the second game in Major, Einspahr Construction upended Rt. B Cafe 14-4 in four innings.

Einspahr Construction led Rt. B Cafe 9-2 after one, 10-3 after two and 12-4 after three before adding two more runs in the fourth.

Lyle Christy picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction, while Alex Ewings took the loss for Rt. B Cafe.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 10-6, with Karson Elbert going 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs. Bryce Newham finished the game with one triple and two RBIs, while Blaine Begemannn added one double and two RBIs, Lyle Christy and Carson Renfrow each with one double and one RBI each, Donavon Atkins with one single and two RBIs, Gavin England with one single and one RBI, Isiah Kennedy with one single and Nolan Leonard with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Alex Ewings went 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Josh Solomon also doubled and drove in one run, while Dylan McGuire added one double and Bodie White and Recko Callaway each with one single.

In the final game, Huebert Fiberboard defeated QuinlanAgency.com 11-1 in four innings.

Huebert Fiberboard scored four runs in the first and then sent two runs across in the second, one again in the third and four in the fourth. QA.com, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the third.

Hayden Sandbothe was the winning pitcher in the game for Huebert Fiberboard, while Gabe Romero-Shelton took the loss for QA.com. Sandbothe had seven strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for Huebert Fiberboard and finished the game with the only extra base hit, being a double. Sammy Hage had one single and drove in three runs, while Garrett Reuter had one RBI.

For QA.com, Gabe Romero-Shelton went 2-for-2 with a single and a double.