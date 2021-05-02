Boonville track team sets 16 personal records in Don Dobson Invitational at Fulton

The Boonville boys and girls track teams couldn’t have closed out the regular season any better Friday during the Don Dobson Invitational in Fulton.

Although the Lady Pirates were missing several key runners, head coach Melissa Baker said Fulton had some great competition for the girls to see.

“We’re getting to the time in the season where we want our athletes to start peaking,” Baker said. “Emily Gibson ran two PRs in the 800 and 3200. Emily is getting stronger each race. Emma Pritchett and Leah Gerhardt-Cook both ran PRs in their hurdle events. Kylee Turner and Rachel Massa brought home medals, and both had performances to be happy with. Kylee also had a great start in her 200 meter dash. Rachel is continuing to work hard every day at pole vault and is making a lot of progress on an event that is so technical and difficult. I am proud of her grit and determination. This track team works hard every day and I am proud of the individual growth they are making. I am looking forward to seeing them compete next week in the Tri-County Conference meet.”

In the final team results for the girls, Blair Oaks captured first with 124 points. Moberly finished second with 100 points, followed by Fatima with 94, Father Tolton 71, Fulton 60, Ft. Zumwalt East 48, Fox 39, Mexico 26 and Boonville ninth with 20.

The Boonville girls track team had no first or second place finishes in the meet.

Placing third were Rachel Massa in the pole vault at 6’-0” and Kylee Turner in the 200 meter dash in 29.55 seconds.

Turner also took fourth in the 100 in 13.46 seconds.

Finishing fifth were Emma Pritchett in the 200 meter dash in 30.41 seconds and Alison Eichelberger in the triple jump at 31’-1”.

Sixth place finishers were Turner in the high jump at 4’-2” and the 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Turner, Addy Nichols, Olivia Eichelberger and Emily Gibson, in 4:52.

Seventh place finishers were Gibson in the 3200 meter run with a personal record in 14:13, Pritchett in the 100 meter hurdles with a personal record in 19.06 seconds and Leah Gerhardt in the 300 meter hurdles with a personal record in 56.46 seconds.

Gibson also set a personal record and finished eighth in the 800 meter run in 2:47.

As for the Boonville boys track team, head coach Ryan Lyons said Friday’s meet was a very memorable one for him as a first year head coach.

“Although we finished in last place, it wasn’t by much, and we were missing one of our main point earners in Rhodes Leonard, and it was a very competitive meet,” Lyons said. “We mixed things up a big concerning who did which events, especially with our relay teams, and it was fun to see the potential of what we can do at the upcoming conference and district meets. Our next meet is our conference meet on Thursday at California. Our conference is loaded with some of the best track athletes in the season, but Rhodes Leonard returning to the lineup, a healthy Luke Green, and a growing sense of confidence among our athletes, I and the other coaches are looking forward with great excitement to competing at conference and districts.”

In the boys final team standings, Mexico finished first with 126 points. Blair Oaks placed second with 99 points, followed by Fatima with 73, Moberly 69, Fox 58, Fulton and Father Tolton 53, and Boonville eighth with 45.

The Boonville boys track team had no first place finishes in the meet but did garner two second place finishes by Byron Thomas in the long jump at 18’-11” and triple jump at 38’-1”.

Thomas also finished third and set a personal record in the 100 meter dash in 11.19 seconds. Also placing third was the 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Fisher Jenkins, Eli Stock, Evan Gonzalez and Luke Green, with a personal record in 1:39.69.

Gonzalez also took fourth in the 200 meter dash in 24.87 seconds.

Finishing fifth were Green in the 400 with a personal record in 57.24 seconds, the 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Jenkins, Green, Gonzalez and Thomas, with a personal record in 47.56 seconds, Logan Schildmeier with a personal record in the javelin in 102’-11” and Daireus Brady in the shot put with a toss of 40’-2”.

Finishing sixth were Ryan Jones in the 300 hurdles in 51.16 seconds, Conner Baysinger in the pole vault with a personal record of 8’-0”, Brady in the javelin with a throw of 102’7”, Harper Stock in the shot put with a throw of 39’-8”, and the 4 x 800 meter relay team, of Ryan Jones, Hayden Williams, Hayden Alley and Trent Maxwell in a time of 9:47.86.

Seventh place finishers were Fisher Jenkins in the 200 in 25.50 seconds, Ross Brackman in the 800 with a personal record in 2:19.81, Drake Cottrell in the 300 hurdles with a personal record in 57.63 seconds and Baysinger in the long jump with a personal record in 16’-11”.

Other personal records were Eli Stock in the 100 in 12.19 seconds, Ross Brackman in the 800 in 2:19.81 and 1600 in 5:15.23, and Trent Maxwell in the 800 in 2:28.59.