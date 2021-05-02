Boonville C Baseball Team finishes with split against Hickman Kewpies

Boonville’s C Baseball Team finished with a split Friday against the Columbia Hickman Kewpies, winning the first game 5-3 and dropping the second game 5-1.

With a record of 4-6 on the season, Boonville Pirates C-team coach C.J. Zeller said the Pirates had an outstanding outing on the mound from Ben Lutz, who worked ahead of hitters and did just what they had been needing to do on the mound.

“Isaiah Hauptmann came in and close it out with more of the same,” Zeller said of Game 1. “This was a very good game for our team. Dakota Troost and Abe Taylor had big nights at the plate by driving in two each. The defense played very well behind guys who were pitching to contact a lot. It was a solid team effort and very encouraging to see how far we have come since we opened the season against this Kewpies team.”

Four of Boonville’s five runs came in the top half of the second while the final run occurred in the seventh. Hickman, meanwhile, scored one run each in the second, fourth and sixth innings of play.

Lutz pitched the first-five innings for Boonville for the win and gave up just two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Hauptmann then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout.

Boonville also out-hit Hickman 8-7, with Dakota Troost going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Abe Taylor was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs, while Dakota Williams added one double, Will Stock and Henry Rohrbach each with one single and Isaiah Hauptmann with one RBI.

In the second game, Zeller said it was a really tough luck game for the most part.

“Dakota Williams continued to do a great job on the mound for us, but their hitters just couldn’t miss a hole,” Zeller said. “I think he was really only hit hard one time. It’s hard for a young man to understand when it isn’t going his way, but he did a nice job. Overall, we played good defense behind him. We certainly could have hit better, but it was just one of those times where we flat got beat by a team.”

Hickman led the entire game against Boonville and scored the game’s first-four runs with one in the first, three in the second and one again in the third to go up 5-0. Boonville, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the fourth.

Dakota Williams took the loss for Boonville. Williams pitched the first-two innings and gave up four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Henry Rohrbach then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Dakota Troost, Isaiah Hauptmann, Will Stock and Henry Rohrbach each had one single in the game for Boonville.

Hickman out-hit Boonville 5-4 and had two extra base hits in the ballgame.