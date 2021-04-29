New Franklin's Wilmsmeyer tosses no-hitter against Slater

Clayton Wilmsmeyer struck out 11 batters and gave up no hits in four innings to lead the New Franklin baseball team past Slater Tuesday night in Slater 16-0.

The Bulldogs scored in every inning but the fifth against Slater and led 6-0 after one, 11-0 after two and 12-0 after three before adding four more runs in the fourth.

Wilmsmeyer had only two walks in the game against Slater.

New Franklin also out-hit Slater 10-0, with Tysen Dowell going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Sam Marshall had two hits with one double and one RBI, while Keaton Eads added two singles and one RBI, Owen Armentrout with one double and two RBIs, Tanner Bishop with one single and three RBIs, Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one single and two RBIs, and Caleb Hull with one RBI.

Hull, Marshall and Dowell lead New Franklin past Prairie Home 8-2

Caleb Hull picked up a complete-game victory with five strikeouts, and teammates Jake Marshall and Tysen Dowell each had three hits to lead the New Franklin baseball team past Prairie Home Monday night in New Franklin 8-2.

The Bulldogs, 8-4 on the season, led Prairie Home by just one run (3-2) after the first inning but then came back and reeled off five straight over the next-three innings with one in the second and two in each of the third and fourth innings of play.

Marshall’s three hit night included two singles, one double and two RBIs. Dowell had three singles and one RBI, while Owen Armentrout added two singles and one RBI. Tanner Bishop and Connor Wilmsmeyer each had one hit and one RBI.

For Prairie Home, Hunter Shuffield had one single and drove in one run while Blane Petsel and Pitts added one single each. Jason Burnett also drove in one run.