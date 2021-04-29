Vinson, Christy combine for 2 hit shutout against Slater

Bo Vinson and Dade Christy combined for a two-hit shutout through five innings, and Hayden Krumm finished the game with three hits and three RBIs as the Pilot Grove baseball team defeated Slater in CAC action Monday night at Pilot Grove 14-0.

The Tigers, 9-4 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the first inning and then sent one run across in the second and eight again in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Vinson picked up the win on the hill for Pilot Grove with eight strikeouts in four innings. Vinson also gave up just one hit while walking four batters. Christy then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.

As for the hitting in the game for Pilot Grove, Krumm went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Vinson finished the game with a single, triple and one RBI, while Dalton Reuter and Levi Jeffries added one single and two RBIs each, Luke Kollmeyer and Dylan Schupp each with one single and one RBI, and Tate Rentel and Hayden Sleeper with one RBI each.