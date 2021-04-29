Taylor’s grand slam in 6th inning lifts Pirates past Mexico, 14-7

Boonville’s Peyton Taylor prides himself on hitting. So when the opportunity presented itself Tuesday night in the sixth inning against Mexico, Taylor delivered with a grand slam home run to lead the Pirates past the Bulldogs 14-7.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said one thing the coaches tried to point while looking at the score board is that you see runs in almost every inning.

“The first inning we really didn't get it going, and I don’t know if it was a timing thing or what, but after that we were chipping away every inning and adding on a little bit here and there,” Arnette said. “We had a lot of guys hitting the ball, not trying to do too much, and they had a bunch of different arm angles really, as far as pitching went.

“We saw a lot of different stuff and our guys didn't really try to do too much and stayed within themselves and ended up running into a couple good balls. Peyton Taylor was super efficient and got ahead of guys and was mixing up his pitches. I told him not to do too much and just let them put the ball in play, and the defense made some great plays behind him. He's also leading us in home runs. He's a leader on the field. He made the diving play up the middle earlier and just stepped up when I asked him to take the mound. He's just trying to do a little bit of everything and he's doing a great job.”

The Pirates definitely needed Taylor’s grand slam while leading by just two (7-5) going into the sixth inning.

Of course the game didn’t exactly start out the way Boonville wanted it to after giving up three runs in the top half of the first on four Mexico singles.

The Bulldogs still out-hit Boonville 12-10 in the game but also had three costly errors, which lead to runs.

The Pirates, meanwhile, had only one scoreless inning in the game but made up for it with two runs in the second on a RBI-double to center by Taylor and a RBI-single to left by Connor Rhorer.

Boonville also tacked on three in the third. After a ead off walk to open the inning, Colby Caton came back with a double to right center field. Saylor Marquez then tied the game with a fly out to right. Two batters later. Max Eckerle doubled to right center field to give the Pirates their first lead at 4-3. Taylor then reached on a two base error to bring in another run to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Bulldogs didn’t go away easy, though. In the top half of the fourth, Mexico plated two more runs on two hits to tie the game at 5-all.

However, it was pretty much all Boonville after that with one in the fourth on a RBI-single to right center by Caton, and one again in the fifth on two walks by Mexico pitchers and one error to make it 7-5.

The Pirates were done yet, though.

After holding the Bulldogs scoreless in their half of the sixth, Boonville came back with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning on four hits with 10 batters coming to the plate. Taylor’s grand slam, however, nailed the coffin shut as the Pirates extended their lead to 14-5. Cade Schupp also doubled in the inning, while Marquez and Eckerle each had singles.

Mexico added two more runs in the seventh on three hits to complete the scoring.

Lane West picked up the win on the mound for Boonville, while Josh Forbis took the loss for Mexico, 8-8. West pitched the first-four innings and gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Peyton Taylor then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Mexico used a total of four pitchers in the game.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs. Caton and Eckerle each had a single, double and one RBI, while Schupp added one double, Marquez one single and two RBIs, Rhorer one single and one RBI and Jamesian McKee with one single.

For Mexico, Jesse Fennewald went 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI. Andrew Runge had two hits and three RBIs.

In the JV game, Boonville and Mexico played to a 5-5 tie.

The Pirates, 5-3-1 on the season, scored all five runs in the bottom half of the third. Mexico, meanwhile, plated two in the first, two in the third and one again in the fifth.

Cameron Poulsen and Dakota Williams both pitched in the game for Boonville. Poulsen threw 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk. Williams, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning with no runs, no hits and no walks.

Dakota Troost had the only extra base hit in the game for Boonville with one triple. Bryce Harris and Chandler Stonecipher finished the game with a single and two RBIs each, while Caidyn Hazel added one single and Shane Chamberlain with one RBI.

Brock Smythe had two hits in the game for Mexico’s JV, while Deacon Haag and Brayden Dunn each doubled.