Lady Pirates win on PKs against Stover, 3-2

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team persevered Tuesday on the road against the Stover Bulldogs.

After leading Stover 2-0 at the half, the Lady Pirates found themselves in shootout with no score after 10 minutes tied at 2-2. However, during a penalty kick shootout, Boonville outscored Stover 3-1 for a 3-2 victory.

While the Lady Pirates improved to 3-5 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said the girls had a very tough win against Stover.

“The score at the end of regulation time was 2-2,” Hazell said. “The game then went all the way into penalty kicks with no goals in two 10 minute overtime halves. Overall, the game was very gritty. Our girls played very well in the first half getting an early 1-0 score with the shot from Olivia Gholson on the side of the 18 yard box. The second half was not as strong as for technical play and or formation goes. However, our girls were able to fight to the very end by keeping the score tied. The three penalty goals were scored by Macey Nowlin, Payten Black and Olivia Gholson. Goalkeeper MacKenzee Troost was able to make two saves, and our girls were able to place the ball into the back of the net, winning the penalty kick shootout 3-1.”

Gholson also scored the first goal of the game unassisted at the 13 minute mark to put the Lady Pirates on top 1-0. Twenty-three minutes later at the 36 minute mark, Katera Bonaparte scored Boonville’s second goal unassisted to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Lady Pirates led by that score at half but would surrender two goals within four minutes apart in the second half at the 51 and 55 minute mark to tie the game at 2-all. Then, after two 10 minute overtime halves, Nowlin, Black and Gholson found the net during penalty kicks to seal the victory.

Boonville also finished the game with three shot attempts and five shots on goal, while Stover had three shot attempts and six shots on goal.

Boonville goalkeeper Zoey Lang started the game with three saves, while MacKenzee Troost came in to close the match with eight saves.

Each team had four fouls in the match, with sophomore Payten Black picking up a yellow card for the Lady Pirates.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Stover 2-0.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 2-4 on the season, scored goals at the 4 and 34 minute mark. Katera Bonaparte scored Boonville’s first goal on an assist from Emma Neidig. Then, on the second goal, Bonaparte added her second goal of the game and third of the night.

Boonville’s JV had one shot attempt and three shots on goal in the match, while Stover had one shot attempt and two shots on goal.

Boonville goalkeeper Zoey Lang had three saves.

Hazell said the JV girls came out strong with high intensity against Stover by getting a goal early in the first few minutes. “The girls caused problems for Stover’s defense that gave us many opportunities in front of the goal. Katera had a big night with two goals, while Lang had a big save on a PK from Stover to keep the shutout.”