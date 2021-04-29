Lady Pirates capture first in Smith-Cotton Tiger Invitational

The Boonville Lady Pirates track team showed no mercy Tuesday during the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Track Meet.

While competing against a field of five other teams, the Lady Pirates were able to out-distance second place finisher Marshall 170-134 for the title. Smith-Cotton finished third with 120 points, while University Academy Charter placed fourth with 78, Sacred Heart fifth with 55 and Smith-Cotton’s B team sixth with 40.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said this was the teams first year attending the Smith-Cotton Tiger Invitational.

“There were six teams that attended and it was a good meet for our girls,” Baker said. “We brought home lots of medals and the first place plaque, which is really exciting. This is the first time since I’ve been coaching that we brought home a track and field meet champion team trophy. Olivia Eichelberger had a great meet. She ran two personal bests in the 800 and a season best in the 1600 meter run.

“She ran smooth and relaxed and pushed herself in each race. As a coach this is what you want to see your athletes working and growing at during their track career.”

The Boonville girls track team also had a total of four place finishes in the meet. Alison Eichelberger had a field day with three first-place finishes, one by relay. After placing first in the 300 hurdles in 54.45 seconds, Eichelberger came back and took first in the triple jump with a leap of 30’-6. Meanwhile, in the 4 x 400 relay, Eichelberger ran the second leg with Kylee Turner, Olivia Eichelberger and Addy Nichols, which placed first in 4:41.

Olivia Eichelberger had the only other first place finish in the 1600 meter run in 6:28.

For the Boonville boys track team, they finished third overall with 118 points. Smith-Cotton captured first with 226 points, while Marshall placed second with 119. University Academy Charter and Smith-Cotton’s B team tied for fourth with 68 points, while Sacred Heart placed sixth with 16 points.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said the meet at Smith-Cotton was a lot of fun for the athletes.

“First, they have an amazing track and field facilities; it was nice to be back on a great track surface, and largely, we saw our times improve,” Lyons said. “Second, it was nice to be at a meet with fewer teams, where the chances of placing and medaling were better. Several of my athletes got a medal for the first time this season and were thrilled, as were I and the other coaches. The highlight of the day for me, was seeing our only pole vaulter, Conner Baysinger, who had yet to clear opening height at a meet, clear the bar and take first place as well. He is a promising young athlete in this, and other, events, and I look forward with great anticipating to his future in our track program.

“We were once again without two of four best athletes, Rhodes Leonard and Luke Green, but where they left gaps in events, their teammates stepped up and competed hard. I cannot wait to see my entire boys group healthy as we approach conference and districts over the course of the next two and a half weeks. I think we will surprise both our opponents and ourselves with great times, jumps, throws, and vaults as we wrap up the season.”

The Boonville boys and girls also had a number of second place finishes, with Kylee Turner setting a personal best in the 100 meter dash in 13.26 seconds, Rachel Massa in the 1600 in 6:43, Emily Gibson in the 3200 in 14:35, Emma Pritchett in the long jump at 14’-4”, Alison Eichelberger in the javelin at 68’-0” Byron Thomas in the triple jump at 38’-11”, Daireus Brady in the javelin with a personal record throw of 103’-9, and the boys 4 x 800 meter relay team, of Ryan Jones, Hayden Alley, Trent Maxwell and Rock Brackman, with a personal record time of 9:47.05.

Third place finishers were Kylee Turner in the 400 in 1:08.54, Olivia Eichelberger in the 800 with a personal best in 2:48, Addy Nichols in the high jump at 4’-3” and long jump at 14’-0”, Rachel Massa in the pole vault at 5’-8” and 3200 meter run in 15:13, Byron Thomas with a personal record in the 100 in 11:20, Ross Brackman in the 800 with a personal record in 2:22.05, Ryan Jones in the triple jump at 32’-5”, Daireus Brady in the shot put with a personal record in 39’-10”, Logan Schildmeier in the javelin with a personal record in 92’-1”, and the boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Eli Stock, Ryan Jones, Trent Maxwell and Ross Brackman, in 4:10.28.

Finishing fourth were Isaiah Escamilla in the 3200 with a personal record in 14:59.95, Ryan Jones in the 300 hurdles in 51.19 seconds, Harper Stock in the discus with a personal record at 92’-10” and shot put with a personal record at 38’-2”, and the boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Fisher Jenkins, Eli Stock, Hayden Alley and Evan Gonzalez, in 1:42.04.

Finishing fifth were Evan Gonzalez in the 100 with a personal record in 11.76 seconds and 200 in 25.31 seconds, and Ross Brackman in the 1600 in 5:21.25.

Finishing sixth were Fisher Jenkins in the 200 with a personal record in 25.46 seconds and Byron Thomas in the long jump at 18’-6”.