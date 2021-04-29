Boonville's Firman wins at No. 5 singles against Carrollton

Boonville’s Trevor Firman was the Pirates lone winner Monday night in a 8-1 loss on the road against the Carrollton Trojans.

Firman, who plays No. 5 singles for Boonville, defeated Carrollton’s Charlie Wohlgemuth 8-4.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-7 on the season, head coach Ryan Brimer said this was another tough loss. “Trevor Firman continues to improve and impress,” Brimer said. “He had his serves really working tonight. He has taken a lot of his own time to practice some things and it shows. Peyton Monteer has also improved greatly. He has played a few JV singles matches this year, which is awesome experience for a freshman. I am excited to see the player he becomes in the coming years.”

Starting with doubles, Boonville dropped all three matches with the No. 1 team of Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser losing to Luke Davis and Christian Linneman 8-1. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Austin Coleman and Trevor Firman fell to the team of Kyle Dirck and Nicholas Boynton 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Gabe Brimer and Travis Dell dropped a 8-2 decision against the team of Charlie Wohlgemuth and Logan Franklin 8-3.

Boonville also struggled in singles while dropping the first-four matches. At No. 1 singles, Greis fell to Davis 8-0. Kaiser also lost to Linneman by the same identical score of 8-0 at the No. 2 spot. Meanwhile, at No. 3 singles, Coleman dropped a 8-3 decision against Dirck. Brimer also lost at the No. 4 position against Boynton 8-0, while Dell fell to Franklin 8-3 at the No. 6 spot.

In the only JV match, Peyton Monteer won his match by a score of 6-1.