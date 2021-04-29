Boonville C team falls in two straight against Rock Bridge

Boonville’s C Baseball Team had a tough night against the Columbia Rock Bridge Bruins Monday at the high school ballfield while dropping two games by the scores of 16-8 and 7-6.

The Pirates, 4-5 on the season, trailed Rock Bridge at one point 11-0 after 4 1/2 in Game 1 before rallying back with seven runs in the bottom half of the fifth. The Bruins outscored Boonville 5-1 for the rest of the game to seal the win.

Boonville C Team coach C.J. Zeller said the biggest difference in the first game was that their pitcher threw more strikes early in the count than they did. “They made us put the ball in play early in counts that were not hit hard, and they worked the count and got their pitches to hit,” Zeller said. “We had more mental mistakes in this one than we’ve had in a long time, and we will need to deal with those if we are going to finish this season the way I know we can. Henry Rohrbach came in and really gave us some new life at the plate and on the mound. He seems to be coming up in situations where we need to get something done often, and he is getting it done.”

Xander Leger picked up the win for Rock Bridge, while Will Stock took the loss for Boonville. Stock pitched the first-two innings and gave up six runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Ben Lutz then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Henry Rohrbach pitched two innings and issued five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Rock Bridge also out-hit Boonville 18-8.

For Boonville, Dakota Williams went 2-for-3 with two singles. Isaiah Hauptmann had one double and drove in one run, while Ben Lutz also doubled. Henry Rohrbach added a single and three RBIs, while Luke Poulsen had one single and one RBI, Will Stock and Drew Rhorer each with one single. Tyson White and Dakota Troost also drove in one run each.

For Rock Bridge, Quin Bailey went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Jacob McGinty had three singles and two RBIs.

In the second game, Boonville trailed Rock Bridge 4-3 after three and 7-3 after 4 1/2 before rallying back with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth.

Zeller said the Pirates played a cleaner second game, but Isaiah Hauptmann was still getting behind in the count on the mound early in the game. “He settled in and improved, but he is much more effective, like any pitcher, when he works ahead and throws strikes early,” Zeller said. “Henry Rohrbach continued to shine bright in this one getting two knocks, Dakota Williams came in and was very good in relief for us. He ran into some bad luck with some balls that found holes. He didn’t walk anyone, which is exactly what we need right now.”

Isaiah Hauptmann took the loss on the hill for Boonville by giving up five runs on two hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Hauptmann also had four strikeouts in the game. Dakota Williams then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Boonville out-hit Rock Bridge 8-6, with Henry Rohrbach and Ben Lutz each collecting two hits. Will Stock finished the game with a single and drove in one run, while Dakota Troost, Isaiah Hauptmann and Jake Pickens added one single each.