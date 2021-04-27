Pirates come close against Rock Bridge, lose 12-8

The Boonville Pirates baseball team could have easily pitched its tent after falling behind Rock Bridge 3-0 after one half inning Monday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

Instead, the Pirates battled back to score three runs in the bottom of the inning and then took a 8-7 lead gainst a Class 6 program after five complete innings.

Unfortunately, the last-two innings proved to be the difference as the Bruins outscored Boonville 5-0 for a 12-8 victory.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 7-5 overall, head coach Adam Arnette said it definitely started out as a struggle the manufacturer runs in the middle. “It could have went a complete opposite direction, where we could have folded early against a big school like Rock Bridge,” Arnette said. “It happens a lot. But our guys battled back every time and stuck right with them. Guys were answering the call every time I needed them to step up. They're jumping right up. It’s a team ball game. We won as a team and we lost as a team, and that's what you really want to see.”

Of course it didn’t help that Rock Bridge had six extra base hits in the ballgame-three of which went for home runs.

The Bruins also had 12 hits total in the game compared to just nine for Boonville.

Rock Bridge also had a great start to the game while pushing across three runs in the top half of the first on just two hits. Three walks and an error also helped the Bruins cause in the inning to go up 3-0.

Of course the Bruins also had their share of problems after giving back the three runs in the bottom half of the inning on three hits, one error and a hit batter.

What was shaping up to be a high scoring game with six runs total crossing the plate in the first, Rock Bridge and Boonville surpassed that in the second. The Bruins plated three more runs on two hits-a lead off double by Payten Messer and a solo home run to left by Toby Scheidt-to lead Boonville 6-3 after 1 1/2.

However, in the bottom half of the inning, the Pirates once again let their bats do the talking by exploding for five runs on six hits. Eleven batters total came to the plate in the inning for Boonville, which was highlighted by a two-run home run off the score board by Jamesian McKee to cut the lead to 6-5. Four straight singles by Max Eckerle, Peyton Taylor, Connor Rhorer and Kayle Rice then put the Pirates up for the first time at 7-6. Cade Schupp then drew a bases loaded walk to bring in a run to extend the lead to 8-6.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they never crossed the plate again for the rest of the game while Rock Bridge scored one in the fourth on a walk, error, infield single and a wild pitch to tie the game at 8-all.

The Bruins would go on to add three more runs in the sixth on three hits, which included a two-run home run to left by Dane Gray to make it 10-8.

Boonville also had a chance to score runs in the bottom half of the inning after loading the bases on two walks and an infield single to third by Rhorer. However, Reece Clapp came back and got the next hitter on a strikeout to end the inning.

Rock Bridge tacked on two more runs in the seventh on a two-run home run to left by Kaiden Stoffer.

Rock Bridge left a total of nine batters on base in the game, while Boonville stranded 11 runners and had only one hit after the second inning.

Clapp picked up the win in relief for Rock Bridge, while Cody Garner took the loss for Boonville. Clapp, the fourth of five pitchers in the game for the Bruins, gave up just two walks in one inning with three strikeouts. Garner, meanwhile, pitched four innings in relief of starter Cade Schupp and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Schupp pitched the first-two innings and issued six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Bryce Harris then came in and pitched the seventh and surrendered two runs on one hit and one walk.

Toby Scheidt went 3-for-5 in the game for Rock Bridge with one single, one double, one home run and two RBIs. Stoffer and Gray also homered while Messer and Stewart doubled. Stoffer also drove in three runs.

For Boonville, McKee went 2-for-5 with a single, home run and three RBIs. Connor Rhorer had two singles, while Saylor Marquez finished the game with one double. Rice added a single and three RBIs, while Schupp and Eckerle each had one single and one RBI and Peyton Taylor with one single.

Rock Bridge also won the JV game against Boonville 12-5.

The Pirates, dropping to 5-3 on the season, led Rock Bridge 3-2 after four but was outscored 10-2 in the fifth to suffer the loss.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said this was a good competitive game until the top of the fifth when Rock Bridge scored 10 runs. “It was a combination of everything: pitching mistakes, defensive mistakes and they rallied some hits as well,” Hough said. “We have a busy week this week and we’ll have to keep battling as the week goes on.”

Shane Chamberlain took the loss for Boonville’s JV. Connor Rhorer started the game and pitched the first-two innings and gave up two runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Max Eckerle then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Chamberlain pitched one inning and issued seven runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one.

Rock Bridge also out-hit Boonville 8-6.

Rhorer had three of the team’s six hits for Boonville. Chandler Stonecipher added a single, double and four RBIs, while Eckerle had one single.

For Rock Bridge, Justin Popa had two single and one RBI. Lake Reid tripled and drove in two runs, while Jacob Gillig added a double and three RBIs, Owen Wise with a double and two RBIs, and Presten Jesse with one double.