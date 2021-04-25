Throwers relay places first in Tomahawk Relays

Although it didn’t count for team points, the Boonville throwers relay team didn’t the unthinkable Friday during the Tomahawk Relays in Hallsville.

With throwers in the shot put, discus and javelin combining to run a 4 x 100 relay, the team of Daireus Brady, Harper Stock, Alison Eichelberger and Grace Sadler captured first in a time of 56 seconds.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said this was Boonville’s first time at the Tomahawk Relays.

“I thought the girls competed well and are continuing to get better,” Baker said. “Emily Gibson ran a personal best in the 3200 and Alison Eichelberger ran a personal best in the 300 hurdles. Twelva Mason threw a personal best in the shot put, and Rachel Massa in the 1600 meter run. Personal best are our goals every meet we attend. These girls understand that hard work in practice pays off in meet. We have one more week of regular season meets at Sedalia and fulton and then it’s conference and district time. My biggest goal for these girls this year is to keep improving and find the event that they love and can be competitive at meets.”

Senior Jodie Bass was definitely competitive on Saturday by placing second in the high jump at 4’-7”. Senior Byron Thomas and junior Daireus Brady were also competitive in their respective events by placing third. Thomas set personal records in both the 100 meter dash in 11.85 seconds and triple jump at 38’-7 1/2”, while Brady set a PR in the shot put with a toss of 42’-3 1/2”.

Thomas also took fourth in the high jump at 5’-5”.

Fourth place finishers were Emily Gibson with a PR in the 3200 in 14.20 seconds, Alison Eichelberger in the 300 hurdles with a PR in 54.81 seconds and triple jump at 30’-6 1/2”, Kylee Turner in the 100 meter dash in 13.84 seconds, and Emma Pritchett in the 100 hurdles in 20.86 seconds, Harper Stock in the discus with a personal record throw of 103’-3”, 4 x 100 meter relay team of Eli Stock, Harper Stock, Fisher Jenkins and Evan Gonzalez in 48.95 seconds, 4 x 200 meter relay team of Eli Stock, Conner Baysinger, Fisher Jenkins and Evan Gonzalez in 1:42.40, and the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Trent Maxwell, Hayden Williams, Ryan Jones and Ross Brackman in 9:46.13.

Sixth place finishers were Kylee Turner in the 200 meter dash in 29.59 seconds, Leah Gerhardt-Cook in the 100 hurdles in 21.41 seconds, Addy Nichols in the high jump at 4’-3”, and Isaiah Escamilla in the 3200 meter run with a personal record time of 15:10.99.

Seventh place finishers were Emily Gibson in the 800 in 2:50, Rachel Massa in the pole vault at 6’-2”, Alison Eichelberger in the javelin at 83’-3”, and Twelva Mason in the shot put with a personal record throw of 27’-6”.

Eighth place finishers were Turner in the 400 in 1:08, and Massa with a PR in the 1600 meter run in 6:27 and 3200 meter run in 15:08.

Other PRs from the Boonville boys track team were Fisher Jenkins in the long jump at 18’-3”, Ryan Jones in the triple jump at 31’-7”, Hayden Williams in the 1600 in 5:50.90, Eli Stock in the 400 in 1:00.19, Trent Maxwell in the 400 in 1:01.64, Ryan Jones in the 300 hurdles in 49.80 seconds, Ross Brackman in the 800 in 2:23.16, and Isaiah Escamilla in the 3200 in 15:10.99.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said the Hallsville meet was an interesting one.

“First of all, two of our top competitors had to stay home while nursing injuries,” Lyons said. “Second, the running surface was both hard and slippery and so times were somewhat slower overall, but many of our athletes still managed to PR in several events. As I have said after every meet this season, as long as we are improving and striving for excellence, I will be happy; and I was. I was very proud of all my athletes and the effort they gave. Many of them were asked to do events they had never done before and they did so without complaint.”