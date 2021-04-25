Boonville Pirate netters make progress in 9-0 loss against Moberly

The Boonville Pirates tennis team faced the Moberly Spartans for the second time in five days Thursday night at the high school tennis courts.

While finishing third in the Pirate Open last weekend behind both Moberly and Father Tolton, the Pirates knew they would have to play well to beat the Spartans.

As it turned out, Boonville tennis coach Ryan Brimer said he was encouraged with the team’s progress in a 9-0 loss against Moberly.

“This was really our first litmus test this year,” Brimer said. “We played them in our second match of the year. I was encouraged by our progress this year. Gabe Greis has come a long way at the No. 1 spot. He has played the best every team has all season and has come a long way from not playing a varsity singles match before this year. Alex VanDyke played a great match at the No. 5 spot. Alex played up two spots and lost in a hard fought match. Logan Haynes won his first JV singles match.”

Opening up with doubles against Moberly, the Pirates dropped all three matches to trail the Spartans 3-0. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Gabe Greis and Austin Coleman fell to the team of Nick Faiella and Spencer Noone 8-5. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Trever Firman and Gabe Brimer lost to the team of Maxwell Meystrik and William O’Loughlin 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Carter Rowlett and Alex VanDyke was upended by the team of Keegan Steward and Izaya Lopez 8-0.

Moberly also dominated Boonville in singles by winning all six matches.

At the No. 1 position, Greis fell to Faiella 8-3. At No. 2 singles, Coleman lost to Meystrik 8-2. At No. 3 singles, Brimer was upended by Steward 8-3. At No. 4 singles, Firman was beaten by Noone 8-5. At No. 5 singles, VanDyke fell to O’Loughlin 8-6. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Rowlett lost to Lopez 8-0.

In JV action, Moberly defeated Boonville 3-1. In the only singles match, Logan Haynes won by a score of 6-2.

In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Connor Firman and Peyton Monteer fell by a score of 8-2. At No. 2 JV doubles, the team of Adam VanDyke and Seth Thurman lost by a score of 8-3. Meanwhile, at No. 3 JV doubles, the team of Adam Holt and Logan Haynes dropped their match by a score of 6-2.