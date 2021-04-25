MHSBCA Baseball Rankings
The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its latest state rankings.
April 19, 2021 Rankings
Class 1
1. Oran (12-1)
2. Weaubleau (10-1)
3. Cooter (10-2)
4. La Plata (7-0)
5. Wellsville-Middletown (5-3)
6. South Iron (10-3)
7. Northwest (Hughesville) (8-1)
8. Northeast (Cairo) (9-3)
9. Advance (10-4)
10. St. Elizabeth (8-4)
Others Receiving Votes: Pilot Grove, Green Ridge, Leeton
Class 2
1. Iberia (9-0)
2. Marion C. Early (10-1)
3. Chaffee (10-1)
4. Campbell (7-1)
5. Russellville (8-4)
6. Windsor (11-1)
7. Marionville (7-3)
8. Miller (9-3)
9. Crane (8-5)
10. Eugene (7-3)
East Carter (9-4)
Others Receiving Votes: Purdy, Gainesville, Bismarck, Mid-Buchanan, Salisbury, Van Buren
Class 3
1. Conway (12-1)
2. Saxony Lutheran (13-0)
3. Hartville (13-2)
4. Skyline (12-0)
5. Licking (7-4)
6. Kelly (11-3)
7. Houston (9-1)
8. Carrollton (10-2)
9. Strafford (9-4)
10. El Dorado Springs (10-3)
Class 4
1. Kennett (9-5)
2. Springfield Catholic (14-1)
3. Southern Boone (12-1)
4. Aurora (11-2)
5. Blair Oaks (13-3)
6. Logan-Rogersville (12-3)
7. Odessa (11-2)
8. Hollister (12-3)
9. Pleasant Hill (11-3)
10. Lafayette (St. Joseph) (8-3)
Others – Owensville, Nevada, Fatima, St. Dominic, Valle Catholic, Ava, Summit Christian
Class 5
1. Willard (13-6)
2. Webb City (13-2)
3. Parkway West (10-2)
4. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) (7-7)
5. Rockwood Summit (10-6)
6. Carl Junction (10-4)
7. Westminster Christian (11-7)
8. Ft. Zumwalt East (11-2)
9. Parkway Central (9-4)
10. St. Francis Borgia (8-6)
Others Receiving Votes: Windsor (Imperial),
DeSoto, Platte County
Class 6
1. Ft. Zumwalt West (21-2)
2. Lafayette (Wildwood) (14-4)
3. Francis Howell (15-3)
4. Liberty North (13-3)
5. Vianney (12-7)
6. Park Hill South (7-4)
7. Nixa (12-2)
8. Christian Brothers College (13-6)
9. Rock Bridge (12-5)
10. Jefferson City (13-5)
Others Receiving Votes: Kickapoo, Staley