MHSBCA Baseball Rankings

The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its latest state rankings.

April 19, 2021 Rankings

Class 1

1. Oran (12-1)

2. Weaubleau (10-1)

3. Cooter (10-2)

4. La Plata (7-0)

5. Wellsville-Middletown (5-3)

6. South Iron (10-3)

7. Northwest (Hughesville) (8-1)

8. Northeast (Cairo) (9-3)

9. Advance (10-4)

10. St. Elizabeth (8-4)

Others Receiving Votes: Pilot Grove, Green Ridge, Leeton

Class 2

1. Iberia (9-0)

2. Marion C. Early (10-1)

3. Chaffee (10-1)

4. Campbell (7-1)

5. Russellville (8-4)

6. Windsor (11-1)

7. Marionville (7-3)

8. Miller (9-3)

9. Crane (8-5)

10. Eugene (7-3)

East Carter (9-4)

Others Receiving Votes: Purdy, Gainesville, Bismarck, Mid-Buchanan, Salisbury, Van Buren

Class 3

1. Conway (12-1)

2. Saxony Lutheran (13-0)

3. Hartville (13-2)

4. Skyline (12-0)

5. Licking (7-4)

6. Kelly (11-3)

7. Houston (9-1)

8. Carrollton (10-2)

9. Strafford (9-4)

10. El Dorado Springs (10-3)

Class 4

1. Kennett (9-5)

2. Springfield Catholic (14-1)

3. Southern Boone (12-1)

4. Aurora (11-2)

5. Blair Oaks (13-3)

6. Logan-Rogersville (12-3)

7. Odessa (11-2)

8. Hollister (12-3)

9. Pleasant Hill (11-3)

10. Lafayette (St. Joseph) (8-3)

Others – Owensville, Nevada, Fatima, St. Dominic, Valle Catholic, Ava, Summit Christian

Class 5

1. Willard (13-6)

2. Webb City (13-2)

3. Parkway West (10-2)

4. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) (7-7)

5. Rockwood Summit (10-6)

6. Carl Junction (10-4)

7. Westminster Christian (11-7)

8. Ft. Zumwalt East (11-2)

9. Parkway Central (9-4)

10. St. Francis Borgia (8-6)

Others Receiving Votes: Windsor (Imperial),

DeSoto, Platte County

Class 6

1. Ft. Zumwalt West (21-2)

2. Lafayette (Wildwood) (14-4)

3. Francis Howell (15-3)

4. Liberty North (13-3)

5. Vianney (12-7)

6. Park Hill South (7-4)

7. Nixa (12-2)

8. Christian Brothers College (13-6)

9. Rock Bridge (12-5)

10. Jefferson City (13-5)

Others Receiving Votes: Kickapoo, Staley