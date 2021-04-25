Leonard garners four first place finishes at Versailles

The LSE boys and girls track team recorded eight first place finishes while competing in the Versailles Middle School Track Meet on Thursday.

Placing first for the Pirates were Effie Morris in the 100 meter hurdles in 18.60 seconds, the girls seventh grade 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Isabella Imhoff, Mabry Caton, Lorelai Hunziker and Effie Morris, in 4:52.42, Isabella Imhoff in the high jump at 4’-3”, Kendall Rhorer in the discus at 66’-6”, Cash Leonard in the 100 meter dash in 13.60 seconds, 200 meter dash in 27.61 seconds, 400 meter dash in 1:02.26, and long jump at 14’-6”, and the boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Jacob White, Gabe Mederios, Zeke Pritchett and Cooper Pfeiffer in 1:51.98.

LSE track coach Erin Sommerer said the meet at Versailles started out slow but slowly started getting better as they went. “Being late into the season, we are starting to see some injuries so we are missing some of our regular kids,” Sommerer said. “Our seventh grade girls earned first place overall, while the seventh grade boys placed third. Both the eighth grade girls and boys earned seventh place. Hopefully, having a few days of no meets will help mend some of our injuries.”

Second place finishers were Effie Morris in the 100 meter dash in 14.68 seconds, Isabella Imhoff in the 400 meter dash in 1:09.43, Effie Morris in the triple jump at 24’-9”, Alycia Felgar in the discus at 50’-9”, Kendall Rhorer in the shot put at 29’-1”, Brad Norbury in the 200 in 30.11 seconds, and the boys eighth grade 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Jacob White, Simon Grainger, Zeke Pritchett and Cooper Pfeiffer, in 55.71 seconds.

Third place finishers were Isabella Imhoff in the 100 in 15.06 seconds, Olivia Dilse in the 1600 in 6:34.01, girls seventh grade 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Lorelai Hunziker, Andi Hein, Mylie Edwards and Mabry Caton, in 1:04.83, boys seventh grade 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Darrin Leonard, Brenner Parker, Jailyn Patel and Brad Norbury, in 2:03.82, Cooper Pfeiffer in the 100 in 13.08 seconds and long jump at 15’-7”, and Gabe Mederios in the shot put at 31’-2”.

Fourth place finishers were Olivia Dilse in the 800 in 3:05.37, Mabry Caton in the long jump at 11’-6”, boys seventh grade 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Darrin Leonard, Brenner Parker, Jailyn Patel and Brad Norbury, in 59.43 seconds, Baylor Jackson in the shot put at 28’-1”, Gabe Mederios in the long jump at 15’-6”, and Maciah Collum in the shot put at 30’-4”.

Finishing fifth were the girls seventh grade 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Lorelai Hunziker, Andi Hein, Mylie Edwards and Mabry Caton, in 2:16.08, Mylie Edwards in the discus at 45’-5”, girls eighth grade 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Mariah Payne, Kailee Austin, Elly Rapp and Aaleigha Elbert, in 1:02.37, and Aaleigha Elbert in the long jump at 12’-4”.