Lady Pirates fall short against Clinton

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team fell Thursday night on the road in a close match against the Clinton Cardinals 2-1.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 2-5 on the season, trailed Clinton 1-0 at the half after giving up a goal at the 27 minute mark but would tie the game on an unassisted goal by senior Olivia Gholson with only five minutes left in the match. However, at the 78 minute mark, Clinton scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the difference.

Boonville Lady Pirates soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the girls played one of their best games of the season despite the result.

“The organization and focus on the field was contagious,” Hazell said. “The offense was creating good chances on goal and working well combining small, short passes to beat the defense. Our back line did an outstanding job finding their marks in the box and keeping them to one goal in the first half. The first goal they scored was on a breakaway to goal. Our goal was in the last five minutes of the game that was a PK that was drawn by Abby (Fuemmeler).

“Olivia (Gholson) stepped up to take the kick to tie us up 1-1. The second goal that was scored on us was another PK in the last two minutes of the game that gave Clinton the win. We had the better chances in the second half but fell short. The progress we have made from our first game of the season is big time and has gotten better each game. We look forward to a long week of four games.”

Boonville finished the game with three shot attempts and three shots on goal, while Clinton had six shot attempts and six shots on goal.

Boonville goalkeeper MacKenzee Troost, meanwhile, had nine saves in the match.

Boonville and Clinton each had seven fouls in the match. Coach Hazell also received a yellow card.

In the JV match, Clinton defeated Boonville 3-0.

Coach Hazell said the match against Clinton was a disappointing outing for the Lady Pirates JV. “Having Tuesday’s game canceled left the team searching for its rhythm to mount an effective attack,” Hazell said. “Hopefully, next week we will find the continuing enthusiasm for favorable results.”

Boonville’s JV trailed Clinton 2-0 at the half with goals against at the 11 and 27 minute mark. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Lady Cardinals tacked on another goal at the 61 minute mark.

Boonville’s JV finished the game with only one shot on goal, while Clinton had five shot attempts and six shots on goal.

Hazell also had goalies Zoey Lang and Peyten Black split time in the net. Lang finished the match with three saves, while Black recorded five saves on the night.

Clinton had three fouls in the game compared to just two for Boonville.