Dorson, Creason lead New Franklin in Tomahawk Relays in Hallsville

New Franklin’s Carly Dorson and Douglass Creason led the Bulldogs with third place finishes Friday during the Tomahawk Relays in Hallsville.

Dorson finished third in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:48.08, while Creason place third in the 400 meter dash in a time of 55.45 seconds. Creason also took fifth in both the 200 meter dash in 25.03 seconds and long jump with a leap of 19’-2 1/4”.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the Bulldogs were one of the smaller schools in attendance at the Tomahawk Relays, but despite that, they were able to have a really good meet and came away with several medals.

“Douglass Creason continued his successful season, and perhaps had his best meet of the season so far,” Quest said. “He came away with three medals total, and set three new PR’s in the process. Douglass can do so well, it is hard to know where to put him during any given meet. Carly Dorson also had an outstanding race in the 800. She went out strong from the gun, and she was somehow able to maintain that pace and ended up with a new PR and third place finish. Emma Rice came away with fourth place in the high jump, Kelsi Fair finished fifth in the shot put, while Kayce Hundley, Faith Painter, and Jacob Marshall all came away with sixth place medals in the discus, 100, and high jump, respectively.”

Emma Rice finished fourth in the high jump at 4’-5 1/2”, while Kelsi Fair placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 27’-9”.

Sixth place finishers were Kayce Hundley in the discus at 78’-0”, Faith Painter in the 100 in 13.95 seconds, and Jacob Marshall in the high jump at 5’-1 1/2”.

NEW FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK

New Franklin’s Lily Chitwood garnered a first and second place finish in the Salisbury Relays on Thursday.

Maddox Thornton placed second in the shot put, while the boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Lane Hackman, Caden Schlotzhauer, Xander McGruder and Landon Shaw, took third.

New Franklin middle school track coach Morgan Vetter said the athletes did well this meet and are continuing to grow. “They’re getting themselves very prepared and ready for the CAC meet,” Vetter said. “All athletes are improving times, jumps, and throws.”

PRAIRIE HOME BASEBALL

The Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team fell Thursday night at home against Windsor 5-4.

The Panthers, dropping to 5-5 on the season, led Windsor 2-0 after two innings before giving up three runs in the top half of the third. Meanwhile, after Prairie Home rallied back and tied the game with one run in the bottom half of the third, Windsor came back and tacked on two more runs in the fourth for the win.

Witherspoon picked up the win for Windsor, while Talon Benne took the loss for Prairie Home. Benne started the game and pitched the first-five innings and struck out seven batters while giving up five runs on nine hits and three walks. Dillon Alpers then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Blane Petsel and Dillon Alpers each had two hits for Prairie Home. Jason Burnett doubled and drove in one run, while Hunter Shuffield and Talon Benne added one single and one RBI each and Oliver Lock with one single. Tripp Kendrick also drove in one run.

For Windsor, Hall went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.