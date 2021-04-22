Wilmsmeyer, Bishop lead New Franklin past Community in CAC action

The New Franklin baseball team scored all the runs they needed in the first inning Monday night on the road by beating Community R-6 10-0 in CAC action.

The Bulldogs, improving to 6-4 on the season, scored in every inning but one against Community R-6 and led 3-0 after one, 4-0 after two and 5-0 after four. New Franklin also plated four runs in the fifth and one again in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said he loved the first handful of at bats tonight. “The top of our order set a great tone from the get go, which was critical on a night that kept getting colder and colder,” Gerding said. “Clayton did a great job of throwing strikes and our infield had a good game defensively in less than desirable conditions, which was a difference maker.”

Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs with eight strikeouts in six innings. Wilmsmeyer also gave up just four hits and one walk in the game. Allen took the loss for Community R-6 by surrendering five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters in 3 2/3 innings.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Tanner Bishop went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Tysen Dowell also had two hits with two singles and two RBIs, while Keaton Eads added a single and two RBIs, Connor Wilmsmeyer with one single and one RBI, Jake Marshall and Owen Armentrout each with one RBI, and Zac Vollrath-Roth with one RBI.

For Community, Brooks, Rohan, Thomas and Robnett each had one hit.