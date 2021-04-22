Prairie Home scores early, beats Iberia 4-2

The Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team held off a late rally by Iberia for a 4-2 win Monday night in Prairie Home.

The Panthers, improving to 5-4 on the season, opened the game with two runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent one run across in each of the third and fifth innings of play. Iberia, meanwhile, scored one run in each of the seventh and seventh innings of play to complete their scoring.

Hunter Shuffield picked up the win on the mound for Prairie Home with seven strikeouts in six innings. Shuffield also gave up one run on seven hits and five walks. Jason Burnett then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters while giving up one run on three walks.

Prairie Home also out-hit Iberia 8-7, with Burnett going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Layne Brandes also had two hits, both of which went for singles, while Dillon Alpers doubled and drove in one run. Shuffield also had one single and drove in one run, while Blane Petsel and Talon Benne added one single each.

Iberia finished the game with a total of seven hits, one of which went for a double.