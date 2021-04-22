Pirates fall in Tri-County Conference action against Blair Oaks, 6-2

You know it’s never a good sign when your hits almost equal your errors in a game.

But that was the case Wednesday night on the road against Blair Oaks as the Boonville Pirates baseball team managed only four hits in the game while committing three errors in a 6-2 loss.

While dropping to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the Tri-County Conference, Boonville head coach Adam Arnette said first you have to tip your hat to Blair Oaks’ pitcher.

“He came in and pounded the strike zone with all of his pitches,” Arnette said. “He did a great job of keeping us off balance. However, we’ve got to limit our mistakes. We had been doing a good job of that the past few games, but this was not one of those games. We had a couple of errors and some walks that led to a couple of long, big innings for them. I do want to give our guys some credit, we did limit their runs in a couple of situations that could have really turned ugly quick.

“We need to pick back up and get things straightened up and prepare for our wood bat tournament. It is a great opportunity for our guys to get things back on track and work out a couple of things.”

For two innings, the Pirates appeared to have things worked out while holding Blair Oaks scoreless. However, in the bottom half of the third, the flood gates opened as the Falcons scored two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter to go up 2-0.

Blair Oaks never trailed again after that while adding three more runs in the fourth on two hits, three walks and one error to extend the lead to 5-0. The Falcons would take on another run in the fifth to make it 6-0. However, in the sixth, Boonville came back and scored its first run of the ballgame on a lead off single to center by Kayle Rice. Caidyn Hazel, who was pinch-running for Rice, stole second and advanced to third on a pass ball before scoring on a fly out to right by Peyton Taylor.

Boonville would tack on another run in the seventh on the double to center by Saylor Marquez to score Cade Schupp, who led off the inning with a walk.

Cale Wilson picked up the win for Blair Oaks, while Jamesian McKee took the loss for Boonville. McKee, 2-1 on the season, pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Cade Schupp then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Axton Nease pitched one inning and issued one hit with one strikeout.

For Blair Oaks, Wilson pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up just one run on three hits and six walks.

Both teams finished with seven walks each in the game.

Blair Oaks also out-hit Boonville 7-4, with Wil Lubbert and Caden Garber collecting one double each.

For Boonville, Saylor Marquez and Peyton Taylor each had one double and one RBI. Kayle Rice and Lane West finished the game with one single each.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Blair Oaks 8-2.

The Pirates, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the TCC, led Blair Oaks 1-0 after two and 5-0 after three before giving up two runs in the fourth. Meanwhile, in the fifth, the Pirates tacked on three more runs to complete the scoring.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said the Pirates had another good outing by Shane Chamberlain. “Connor Rhorer came in and was a bit wild while hitting a couple of batters, but we were able to work out of the jams and limit them to two runs,” Hough said. “Offensively, we continue to get guys on and put pressure on them defensively.”

As the winning pitcher, Chamberlain struck out five batters and gave up two runs on two hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. Rhorer then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Boonville also had five hits in the game, with Ethan Watson going 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI. Rhorer finished the game with one double and two RBIs, while Harley Waller added one single and two RBIs and Max Eckerle with one single.