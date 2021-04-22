Pilot Grove falls to Jamestown 9-1, drops to 8-4 overall

The Pilot Grove baseball team fell at home Wednesday night against Jamestown 9-1.

The Tigers, dropping to 8-4 on the season, scored their only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the first. As for Jamestown, they tied the game at 1-all in the second and then exploded for six runs in the third and two again in the fourth.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said the Tigers were overpowered. “Our batters had a better approach at the plate than we did the last time we faced them, but we just weren’t able to catch up to their starter,” Vossler said. “Defensively, we were throwing strikes, but as expected, they put the ball in play and kept pressure on our defense. They manufactured a run here and there, but one inning where the ball wouldn’t find the glove doomed us.”

Mack Sorrells picked up the win for Jamestown while Luke Kollmeyer took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 8-4 on the season.

Jamestown also out-hit Pilot Grove 8-1, with Skyler Duncan and Gage Reynolds each collecting two hits. Duncan had a single and a double while Reynolds finished the game with two singles and one RBI. Shayne Harlan also doubled in the game.

For Pilot Grove, Kollmeyer went 1-for-3 with a home run and one RBI.