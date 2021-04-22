Newman finishes 14th in Sacred Heart Tourney, Boonville places eighth as a team

The Boonville Pirates golf team finished eighth out of 20 schools while competing in the Sacred Heart Tournament Monday in Sedalia.

With over 83 golfers taking part in the tournament at Sedalia Country Club, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the Pirates shot their lowest tournament score of the year. “Individually, we were led by Ben Newman with a 93 and Michael DeLeon with a score of 99,” VanderLinden said. “Ben’s score qualified him as a medalist. He placed 14th in the tournament.Ben and Michael also shot their personal best with those scores.”

Sacred Heart captured the team title with a score of 356, while Eldon finished second at 360 and Summit Christian at 363. Boonville finished eighth overall with a score of 427.

As for individual medalists, Aiden Wells of Eldon shot a 6 over par 76 to capture the title.

Jeffrey Hollobaugh of Sacred Heart finished second with a score of 79, followed by Luke Jenkins of Sacred Heart at 80, Teagon Hull of Eldon at 83, and Anden Cook of Butler at 86. Newman was 14th overall with a score of 93.

DeLeon scored a 99 for Boonville, while Jackson Johns fired a 18 hole score of 116, Austin Rice 119 and Tucker Lorenz at 123.