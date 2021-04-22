Morris, Imhoff, Ellison garner first place finishes in LSE Middle School Track Meet

LSE’s Effie Morris, Isabella Imhoff and Braylon Ellison had no problem stepping up to the challenge Monday during the annual LSE Middle School Track Meet at the BHS Sports Complex.

While competing against a field of seven teams, Morris garnered first in both the 100 meter hurdles in 18.18 seconds, 100 meter dash in 14.35 seconds and triple jump with a leap of 26’-4”. She also competed on the 4 x 400 meter relay team along with Imhoff, Mabry Caton and Raven Taylor, which finished first in a time of 4:56.56.

As for Imhoff, the St. Peter & Paul seventh grader finished first in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:10.46, first in the high jump at 4’-7” and second in the 100 meter dash in a time of 14.51 seconds. Ellison, meanwhile, shattered the middle school records in both the discus and shot put by placing first with throws of 134’-10” and 41’-9”, respectively.

LSE track coach Erin Sommerer said the kids were very nervous but also excited to compete in their hometown. “Our kids did an amazing job,” Sommerer said. “We had a lot of PR’s, which was exciting to see. All of our kids had so much fight in them that it was fun to watch them compete. Our seventh grade girls took first in their division and our seventh grade boys took third in their division.”

In the girls seventh grade division, the LSE Lady Pirates captured first with 123.50 points while Southern Boone finished second with 105 points, Osage with 90.50, California at 76, Bueker MS at 59, Columbia Our Lady of Lourdes 42 and Hallsville 33. Meanwhile, in the boys seventh grade division, Southern Boone took first with 177.50 points. Osage finished second with 110.50 points, followed by LSE with 84.50, Hallsville 49, Columbia Our Lady of Lourdes 48.50, California 45 and Bueker 15.

In the girls eighth grade division, Osage placed first with 118 points. California finished second with 95 points, followed by Columbia Our Lady of Lourdes with 89, Southern Boone 62, Hallsville 56, Bueker 52 and LSE 45. Meanwhile, in the boys eighth grade division, Osage took first with 158 points while Southern Boone placed second with 104, Columbia Our Lady of Lourdes 66, California 65, LSE in fifth place with 64.50, Hallsville 40 and Bueker 25.50.

The LSE boys and girls also had two first place finishes in the eighth grade division, with Hailey Platt winning the shot put with a toss of 30’-5” and Gabe Mederios placing first in the long jump with a jump of 16’-3”.

Second place finishers on Monday were: (7th girls) Mabry Caton, long jump, 11’-3”; Olivia Dilse, 1600 meter run, 6:32.21; (8th girls) Aaleigha Elbert, 100 meter dash, :14.52; (7th boys) Cash Leonard, 200 meter dash, :27.84, 400 meter dash, 1:02.29, long jump, 15’-5”; (8th boys) Cooper Pfeiffer, 100 meter dash, :12.63, 200 meter dash, :26.74, long jump, 15’-0”.

Third place finishers were: (7th girls) 4 x 100 meter relay team, Lorelai Hunziker, Parker Johns, Andres Hein, Mylie Edwards, 1:05.82; Olivia Dilse, 800 meter run, 3:05.98; (8th girls) Kendall Rhorer, discus, 62’-6”, shot put, 28’-4”; (7th boys) 4 x 100 meter relay team, Darrin Leonard, Braylon Ellison, Jailyn Patel, Brad Norbury, :58.00; (8th boys) 4 x 200 meter relay team, Gabe Mederios, Jacob White, Max Rapp, Zeke Pritchett, 1:55.19.

Fourth place finishers were: (7th girls) Lorelai Hunziker, high jump, 3’-11”; (8th girls) 4 x 100 meter relay team, Tanaja Bledsoe, Kailee Austin, Elly Rapp, Aaleigha Elbert, 2:16.58; (7th boys) 4 x 200 meter relay team, Brad Norbury, Jailyn Patel, Brenner Parker, Braylon Ellison, 1:57.75; (8th boys) 4 x 100 meter relay team, Jacob White, Gabe Mederios, Cooper Pfeiffer, Zeke Pritchett, :55.04; Gabe Mederios, shot put, 30’-6”.

Fifth place finishers were: (7th girls) Raven Taylor, 400 meter dash, 1:20.02; Lorelai Hunziker, 800 meter run, 3:19.61; Alycia Felgar, shot put, 22’-8”; (8th girls) 4 x 100 meter relay team, Mariah Payne, Kailee Austin, Elly Rapp, Aaleigha Elbert, 1:05.06; (7th boys) Clayton Schuster, 100 meter hurdles, :20.77; Brad Norbury, 100 meter dash, :13.87; (8th boys) Maciah Collum, shot put, 29’-1”.