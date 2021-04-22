Mexico wins on walk off against Boonville C Team

The Boonville C Baseball Team had one get away Monday night on the road against the Mexico Bulldogs.

Leading 4-2 after 6 1/2 against the Bulldogs, Boonville C Team coach C.J. Zeller said it’s never fun to get it walked off.

But that’s exactly what happened as Mexico rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the seventh for a 5-4 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 4-4 overall.

“I was very proud of our team overall,” Zeller said. “Will Stock had another nice start on the mound. Ben Lutz was outstanding out of the bullpen. He did his job and worked ahead in the count. He did not deserve to take the loss in that one. We were in control most of the way. A dropped third strike on what should have been the first out of the seventh inning was all it took to give Mexico momentum.

“We had some learning opportunities in that one. I expect us to learn that the so called little things are not little things. We didn’t swing the bat as well as we are capable. I feel our two-strike approach went from too passive to way too aggressive, and I take full responsibility for that. We will adjust and find the balance there. We will keep improving.”

Ben Lutz took the loss in relief for Boonville. Will Stock started the game and pitched the first-four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Lutz then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Mexico used a total of five pitchers in the game against Boonville and combined to give up four runs on five hits and seven walks with eight strikeouts.

Isaiah Hauptmann went 2-for-3 on the night with two singles and one RBI. Dakota Troost, Will Stock and Dakota Williams each had one single in the game, while Abram Taylor and Tyson White added one single each.

Mexico finished the game with a total of seven hits, four of which went for extra bases.