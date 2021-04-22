Hull picks up complete game victory with 10 strikeouts, Bulldogs beat Paris 9-2

New Franklin pitcher Caleb Hull struck out 10 batters in seven innings, and Tanner Bishop and Clayton Wilmsmeyer each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs past Paris 9-2 Wednesday night in New Franklin.

New Franklin, improving to 7-4 on the season, trailed Paris briefly as the Coyotes took a 1-0 lead after one. However, it was all New Franklin after that with two in the second, three again in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth. Paris scored its only other run in the top half of the fifth.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Hull threw another good one for the Bulldogs. “We had several good at bats by going deep into counts and got some timely hitting,” Gerding said. “We’ve got to stay focused, get some good practices in, and gear up for the next month.”

As for Hull, the junior hurler gave up just two runs on seven hits in seven innings with no walks. Miller took the loss for Paris by giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. Miller also had six strikeouts in the game.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Bishop went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Clayton Wilmsmeyer finished the game with a single, double and one RBI while Hull had one double and one RBI. Owen Armentrout added one single and one RBI, while Zac Vollrath-Roth finished the game with one single.

Chapman and Smothers each doubled in the game for Paris.