Pilot Grove falls in close game against St. Paul's-Lutheran, 5-4

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team fell at home Thursday night against St. Paul’s-Lutheran 5-4.

The Tigers, dropping to 8-3 on the season, trailed St. Paul’s-Lutheran 4-2 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with one run in each of the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 4-all. However, in the top half of the fifth, the Saints scored what would turn out to be the winning run while holding Pilot Grove scoreless over the final three innings.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said rough start to the game for the Tigers, as they had a tough time throwing strikes, and the strikes they did throw were being hit hard.

“We were lucky to only be down 3-0 going to the bottom of the first,” Vossler said. “We had confidence that we could claw back throughout the game, but knew we would have to get some runs in the first, then win each inning after that. Our defense kept them from doing more damage over the course of the game (we cut down three baserunners), but a few mental miscues allowed two more runs to score after the first. We hit well, but didn’t take advantage of a few situations where we could have gotten an extra run or two against their starter. Even though their reliever was very effective in the last three innings, we still felt like we were on the verge of a rally with each at bat. Although we lost, this was a good test for us going into a tough stretch the next two weeks.”

Christian Bobzin was the winning pitcher in relief for St. Paul’s-Lutheran, while Dade Christy took the loss for Pilot Grove. Bobzin pitched three innings in relief of starter Phil McCaslin and struck out six batters while giving up just two hits. Bo Vinson, meanwhile, started the game for Pilot Grove and allowed four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters in 1 2/3 innings. Christy then came in and pitched 5 1/3 innings and issued one run on six hits with two strikeouts.

St. Paul’s-Lutheran also out-hit Pilot Grove 8-7, with Bobzin going 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Jayden Maggert homered and drove in four runs.

For Pilot Grove, Christy went 3-for-3 with a single, triple, home run and two RBIs. Luke Kollmeyer finished the game with two singles, while Levi Jeffries added one double and one RBI. Hayden Krumm also had one single in the game.