Chillicothe wins boys and girls titles during Jack McCush Relays

Neither the rain or cold could stop the Chillicothe boys and girls track teams Friday during the annual Jack McCush Relays at the BHS Sports Complex.

With periods of rain throughout the meet, which consisted of 12 girl’s teams and 11 boy’s teams, track officials still managed to get in all 19 events.

As for the Chillicothe boys and girls track teams, they swept both divisions with the Lady Hornets out-distancing Odessa 120-50-114. As for the Chillicothe boys, they edged out Richmond 115.50-111.50.

Cameron girls finished third with 112, followed by Holden at 78.50, Father Tolton 78, Boonville sixth at 50, Marshall 45, Richmond 42.50, Mexico 39, Fulton 21, California 18.50 and Pilot Grove at 10.

Mexico boys finished third behind both Chillicothe and Richmond with 84 points. Father Tolton placed third with 82, followed by California at 67.50, Odessa 62, Cameron 54, Boonville eighth at 43, Fulton 34, Holden 22.50 and Marshall at 21.

As for the Boonville boys and girls track teams, they had no first place finishers in the meet. However, the Pirates did have one second place finisher as Rhodes Leonard set a personal record in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:11.70.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said their home meet was a lot of fun and, once again, the young team gave their best effort, showed great improvement, and showed great sportsmanship along the way.

“This was the most competitive meet we have been in this season, and despite undesirable weather conditions, a majority of our athletes PR-ed in their events,” Lyons said. Since this is our only home meet of the season, it was also our senior recognition night. On the boys side, we have five seniors: Fisher Jenkins, Evan Gonzales, Harper Stock, Hayden Alley, and Kaullin Kosnopfal. I already miss these guys and the talent we will lose when they graduate, but most of all I will miss the positivity they provide our younger athletes. They truly are role models in both how to compete and how to “pursue excellence”, living embodiments of our team motto. I am excited to see their continual improvement throughout the rest of this season.”

The Boonville boys and girls track teams also had a number of third place finishers in the meet. The boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Fisher Jenkins, Eli Stock, Hayden Alley and Rhodes Leonard, placed third in a personal record time of 1:41.86.

For the Lady Pirates, senior Jodie Bass-who recently committed to Westminster University in Fulton to play basketball-finished third with season best times in the 100 and 200 meter dashes in 13.31 seconds and 28.20 seconds, respectively. The girls 4 x 800-meter relay team, of Presley Nease, Emily Gibson, Olivia Eichelberger and Rachel Massa, also took third in 11:38.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said she was thankful they were able to have their home meet.

“It was rainy and cold, but our athletes got to compete on our home track, and our seniors were able to be recognized for their time and dedication to the Boonville track and field team,” Baker said. “It was a great meet for Jodie Bass, she ran a new PR in the 200 and a season best time in the 100 meter dash. She looked strong and finished both of those races well. Emily Gibson also ran well, she is running good splits in 4 X 800 relay and ran a solid 800 meter open race and a great 3200 meter race, running personal bests in both of those. Rachel Massa was able to clear her first bar in pole vault, which is exciting for a pole vaulter, and I know she will keep getting better each time she competes because she is determined and working very hard at learning pole vault. Alison Eichelberger also claimed medals in three out of four of her events, and I appreciate her grittiness when it comes to competing.”

Finishing fourth for Boonville were Ross Brackman in the 1600 meter run with a personal record time in 5:17, Byron Thomas in the high jump at 5’-5”, and Alison Eichelberger in the 300 hurdles in 56.6 seconds and triple jump at 30’-2”.

Bass also took fifth in the high jump for the Lady Pirates at 4’-5’, as did the boys 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Eli Stock, Fisher Jenkins, Conner Baysinger and Evan Gonzalez, in a person record time of 49.21 seconds.

Sixth place finishers were Emily Gibson in both the 800 and 3200 in personal best times in 2:50 and 14:25, respectively, Alison Eichelberger in the javelin with a throw of 76’-2”, Byron Thomas in the triple jump at 38’-0”, and Logan Schildmeier in the javelin with a personal record throw of 98’-11”.

Finishing seventh were Rhodes Leonard in the 400 in personal record time in 54.90 seconds, Byron Thomas in the 100 in 12.10 seconds, Daireus Brady in the shot put with a throw of 38’-8”, and Rachel Massa in the pole vault with a personal record vault of 6’-0”.

Other personal records for the boys track team were Fisher Jenkins in the 200 in 25.30 seconds, Evan Gonzalez in the 200 in 24.80 seconds, Isaiah Escamilla in the 3200 in 15:23.20, Wyat Martin in the discus at 82’-4”, and Conner Baysinger in the triple jump at 34’-8”.