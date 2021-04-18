Morris, Pfeiffer garner first place finishes in Smith-Cotton MS Meet

LSE’s Effie Morris and Cooper Pfeiffer garnered first place finishes while competing in the Smith-Cotton Middle School Meet last Thursday in Sedalia.

Morris finished first in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.86 seconds, while Pfeiffer took first in the long jump with a leap of 16’-6”.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the kids had an amazing meet Thursday at Smith-Cotton. “We had a couple of kids try new events to see what they could do, and we had several crack the top three to finish,” Sommerer said. “It shows us, as coaches, how hard our kids are working and how bad they want to win. Girls’ and boys’ teams both finished third place for teams. We see the jitters going away with our athletes and now they want to fight for those top spots and help the team win.”

Second place finishers in the meet for LSE were Bella Imhoff in the 400 meter dash in 1:08.25, Hailey Platt in the discus at 64’-5”, Pfeiffer in the 200 meter dash in 25.65 seconds, Braylon Ellison in the shot put at 39’-3”, the girls 4 x 400-meter relay team, of Bella Imhoff, Raven Taylor, Mabry Caton and Effie Morris, in 4:50, and the boys 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Braylon Ellison, Gabe Mederios, Jacob White and Cooper Pfeiffer in 53.33 seconds.

Third place finishers were Effie Morris in the triple jump at 28’-5”, Hailey Platt in the shot put at 30’-7”, Cash Leonard in the 400 meter dash in 1:01.20, and the boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Gabe Mederios, Jailyn Patel, Zeke Pritchett and Jacob White, in 1:57.45.

Fourth place finishers were Bella Imhoff in the high jump at 4’-2”, Aaleigha Elbert in the long jump at 12’-9”, Braylon Ellison in the discus at 98’-5”, and Maciah Collum in the shot put at 30’-6”.

Finishing fifth were Aaleigha Elbert in the 100 meter dash in 14.26 seconds, Olivia Dilse in the 1600 in 6:29.23, the girls 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Bella Imhoff, Mabry Caton, Aaleigha Elbert and Effie Morris, in 59.51 seconds, and Kendall Rhorer in the shot put at 28’-9”.

Olivia Dilse finished sixth in the 800 in 3:00.03, as did Oliver Pringer in the pole vault at 6’-2”.

Tanaja Bledsoe took seventh in the 800 meter run in 3:05.86.