McKee tosses 1-hit shutout, Boonville wins third straight against Eldon 10-0

The Boonville Pirates baseball team claimed victory on several counts Thursday night on the road against the Eldon Mustangs.

First, the Pirates defeated Eldon 10-0 in five innings due to another outstanding pitching performance from junior Jamesian McKee. While McKee improved to 2-0 on the season, he now has a no-hitter and one-hitter in three starts. McKee got a no-decision against Helias after giving up three hits in six innings in the second game of the season. Thursday night against Eldon, McKee struck out 11 batters and gave up just one hit and one walk.

Another reason why the Pirates won the game against Eldon was hitting. While scoring 10 runs on 10 hits, Boonville also had two extra base hits in the game, with senior Peyton Taylor unloading a three-run home run to right in the top half of the first. Senior Lane West then hit a two-RBI-double to center in the third.

In all, Boonville scored in four out of the five innings with four in the first and two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings of play.

The Pirates also improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-County Conference, but more importantly have won their last three games by a combined score of 37-1 with a total of 25 hits.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said the team started off well at the plate by scoring four in the top of the first. “We had six different guys with hits tonight,” Arnette said. “It was good to see a couple of guys get their bats going. Peyton Taylor really got us going in the first with his home run. The guys just went out there and had fun. The dugout was in the game, and the guys were doing their jobs at the plate. It was a full team effort. Jamesian (McKee) also looked great on the mound. He was in control from the beginning and did not look back.”

Cade Schupp led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville, going 3-for-4 with three singles. Saylor Marquez was 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI, while McKee added two singles, Taylor with a three-run home run and three RBIs, West with a two-RBI double, and Hunter Pethan with one single and one RBI.

Hunter Hees took the loss for Eldon by giving up eight runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings with one strikeout.

Kasen Bashore had the only hit in the game for Eldon, being a single.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Eldon 10-1 in five innings.

The Pirates, improving to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the TCC, also scored in every inning but one against Eldon with two in the first, one in each of the second and third innings of play and sixth in the fourth.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said another good start for Connor Rhorer on the mound. “Shane Chamberlain and Connor have really done well as the season has progressed in preparation and efficiency on the mound,” Hough said. “Both young men will be good arms for us in the future if they continue to progress and use each opportunity to compete and get better no matter the situation. The lineup as a whole has put the ball in play and been able to score some runs the last couple of games.”

Rhorer picked up the win on the mound for Boonville, with Caidyn Hazel pitching in relief. Rhorer pitched the first-three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one hit. Hazel then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

Boonville also out-hit Eldon 8-2, with Max Eckerle going 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Isaac Marriott had two singles and one RBI, while Shane Chamberlain added one double and one RBI, Ethan Watson and Connor Rhorer each with one single and one RBI and Chandler Stonecipher with one single. Cameron Poulsen also drove in one run for Boonville.