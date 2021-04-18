Lady Pirates blank Fatima Comets, 1-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team picked up its second win of the season Thursday night on the road by beating the Fatima Comets 1-0.

The Lady Pirates, 2-4 on the season, scored its only goal at the 10 minute mark in the first half on an unassisted goal by senior Olivia Gholson.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazel said the girls came out ready to play with high intensity and energy to give them the win. “Tonight, was an exciting game on the road for the Lady Pirates,” Hazel said. “Our offense created a lot of chances on goal by making it difficult on Fatima’s defense. The offensive group is starting to work well together and have a rhythm up top. The defense had a shutout and Zoey Lang had her first varsity start. Zoey made a huge save in the last two minutes of the game that helped keep our shutout. The girls played with a lot of grit to keep the Fatima offense scoreless.”

Boonville finished the match with three shot attempts and three shots on goal, while Fatima had two shot attempts and five shots on goal.

In her first start on varsity at goalkeeper, sophomore Zoey Lang had five saves in the match for the Lady Pirates.

Boonville and Fatima tied with three fouls each, while Coach Hazel was assessed a yellow card.

Boonville’s next home match will be on Thursday, April 29 against Moberly, starting at 5 p.m. The Lady Pirates will have matches on the road against St. Paul-Lutheran (JV only) on April 20, at Clinton on Thursday, April 22, and at Stover on Tuesday, April 27. All matches will begin at 5 p.m.