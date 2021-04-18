Greis, Kaiser capture first at No. 1 doubles in Pirate Open

The Boonville Pirates tennis team didn’t win the title Saturday during the annual Pirate Open at the high school tennis courts.

However, the Pirates did come away with a third place finish out of five teams-which bodes well for the future considering how young the team is this spring.

In the final team standings, Moberly and Father Tolton tied with identical records at 15-5 overall. However, in a tiebreaker, the Spartans captured first with Father Tolton finishing second. Boonville was third at 12-8 overall, followed by Columbia Independent at 7-13 and Lexington at 1-19.

Boonville tennis coach Ryan Brimer said there was a lot of good tennis played on Saturday. “Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser stood out today for us grabbing first place in the No. 1 doubles spot. They played well as a team, and were really aggressive at the net. They have grown a lot as a doubles team and I am excited about the weeks to come for them. Trevor Firman has played well in singles throughout the year, but I thought today, he stepped it up quite a bit. Most teams played their No. 2 in the No. 2 singles spot, whereas, Trevor is our No. 5. He played very well against some tough competition. Alex VanDyke and Peyton Monteer earned second place in the No. 3 doubles spot. This is their first action playing together and showed some great teamwork in their matches today. As a team, we earned third place just three wins behind the leaders Moberly and Father Tolton.”

As for the No. 1 doubles team of Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser, the duo finished 4-0 in the tournament with wins against Moberly, Father Tolton, Lexington and Columbia Independent.

The No. 3 doubles team of Alex VanDyke and Peyton Monteer, meanwhile, placed second at 3-1. The team of Wood and Noone captured first at No. 3 doubles at 4-0.

At No. 2 doubles, the team of Gabe Brimer and Connor Firman finished third overall at 2-2. Father Tolton captured first at No. 2 doubles, while Moberly finished second.

In singles, No. 1 player Austin Coleman placed fourth overall with a record of 1-3. Columbia Independent won the singles title at the No. 1 position, followed by Father Tolton and Moberly.

Meanwhile, at No. 2 singles, Trevor Firman took third overall with a record of 2-2. Moberly won the title at the No. 2 spot, while Father Tolton finished second overall.

After Tuesday’s home match against Columbia Independent at the high school tennis courts, Boonville’s JV will compete in the Warrensburg JV Tournament on Wednesday, April 21. Then, on Thursday, April 22, Boonville will host the Moberly Spartans at the high school tennis courts, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Note: The district assignments for the spring were released in boys tennis. Boonville will compete in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament along with Columbia Independent, Moberly and Kirksville.