Creason finishes first in 400 meter dash in Westran Relays

New Franklin’s Douglass Creason recorded a first place finish in the 400 meter dash in a time of 55.12 seconds during the Westran Relays last Thursday in Huntsville.

Creason also placed fourth in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:21.32.

For the New Franklin girls track team, Faith Painter placed fourth in the 100 meter dash in a time of 14.11 seconds, as did Kayce Hundley in the discus with a throw of 79’-11”.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said as has been the case for the last few meets the team has been to, the competition was very tough at the Westran Relays.

“Much of the field were Class 2 or Class 3 schools, so our athletes really had to perform well in order to break through into the medal hunt,” Quest said. “In the end, we were able to come away with four medals. Douglass Creason continued to impress in the 400, and continued his medal streak. He was able to chase down another runner in the last 50 meters and squeezed out a first place victory. He followed that up with another strong performance in the 800. Kayce Hundley, meanwhile, also set a new PR in the discus.”