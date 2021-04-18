Boonville C Baseball Team picks up sweep against Smith-Cotton

The Boonville Pirates C Baseball Team picked up its first sweep of the season Thursday night on the road by beating the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tigers 8-3 and 5-2.

The Pirates, 4-3 on the season, managed eight runs on just five hits in Game 1 while finishing with five runs on two hits in the nightcap.

Boonville C-Team Coach C.J. Zeller said the Pirates’ C Team had another great pitching performance from Will Stock in Game 1. “This was the best game we have played as a team,” Zeller said. “We had some great team at bats, where guys were selfless and doing the little things right. They had the chance to see what can happen by shortening the field with showing the bunt, and it paid off. Another big night for Dakota Troost with four RBIs in this one. I’m just ecstatic about how we took care of business.”

In Game 2, Zoeller said the Pirates had a solid pitching performance from Isaiah Hauptmann. “We didn’t play as clean of a game, but we did what good teams dod and pulled off the win in a close game,” Zeller said. “Henry Rohrbach had the big two RBI knock for us in the top of the fifth, but put us ahead and kept us there. I’m very proud of how this team is improving. They are working hard and it is showing every time out. We can’t be satisfied, but we are moving in the right direction.”

In Game 1, Boonville led Smith-Cotton by just one at 4-3 after two. However, in the top half of the fourth, the Pirates exploded for four runs to extend the lead to 8-3 and never looked back.

Will Stock pitched all five innings for the win and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on four hits and one walk.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Dakota Troost went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Hauptmann also doubled, while Tyson White added a single with two RBIs. Stock also singled and drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Boonville trailed Smith-Cotton 2-1 after three but rallied back with a four spot in the fifth to record the sweep.

Hauptmann pitched all five innings for Boonville for the win with 10 strikeouts. Hauptmann also gave up two runs on two hits.

Henry Rohrbach went 1-for-2 in the game for Boonville with a single and two RBIs. Stock had the only other hit with one single.