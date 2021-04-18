Axis Seed, Central Realty tie for first in Cal Ripken Minor Jamboree

Axis Seed and Central Realty tied for first at 2-0 during the Cal Ripken Minor Jamboree Tournament Saturday at the high school baseball field.

Bradley Automotive finished third at 1-1 in the tournament, while Tint Shop and Pilot Grove’s 10U team tied for fourth at 0-1-1 overall, and Fayette fifth at 0-2.

Of course the season will begin for real on Saturday, May 1 at the Cooper County Baseball Association Ballfield at Harley park.

As for the games on Saturday, Axis Seed opened tournament play with a 5-1 win over Tint Shop.

Thomas Schuster had eight strikeouts in three innings for the win for Axis Seed. Quincy Hobbs took the loss for Tint Shop.

Kade Watring and John Traub each had one hit in the game for Axis Seed, while Tallin Kemp doubled for Tint Shop. Jaxon Murphy also had one hit.

In the second game, Axis Seed defeated Pilot Grove’s 10U team 10-2.

Thomas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed, while Tyson Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove. Schuster had three strikeouts in one inning, while Martin had five strikeouts for Pilot Grove.

Corbin Jackson had the only hit in the game for Axis Seed with one single and two RBIs. Samuel Thacher also drove in one run. For Pilot Grove, Kody Fenical and Tyson Martin each had one triple. Martin also drove in one run.

In the third game, Pilot Grove and Tint Shop played to a 5-5 tie.

Kody Fenical was the starter in the game for Pilot Grove, while Quincy Hobbs opened the game on the bump for Tint Shop.

Tint Shop out-hit Pilot Grove’s 10U team 4-2, with Bentley Stephens going 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Xavier Cantrell, Tallin Kempf and Jaxon Murphy each had one single.

For Pilot Grove, Tyson Martin had one single and drove in one run, while Kody Fenical also had one hit. Henry Stark and Jackson Inskeep each had one RBI.

In the first game in Pool B, Bradley Automotive edged Fayette’s 10U team 5-4.

Owen Rentel was the pitcher of record in the game for Bradley Automotive, while Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette. Rentel gave up two runs on two walks with three strikeouts in one inning in relief. Vandelicht, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief of starter Sawyer Asbury and allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

Bradley Automotive also out-hit Fayette 3-1, with Easton Gerding going 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI. Chandler Twenter also doubled in the game, while Owen Rentel singled.

For Fayette, Hargis Syferd had the only hit with one single.

In the second game in Pool B, Central Realty won 5-3 over Bradley Automotive.

Keylen Roper pitched all four innings in the game for Central Realty for the win, while Chandler Twenter took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Roper struck out nine batters and gave up three runs on three hits and two walks. Twenter, meanwhile, pitched three innings and recorded seven strikeouts while giving up five runs on four hits and four walks.

Central Realty also out-hit Bradley Automotive 4-3, with Waylon Monteer going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Michael Shaon also doubled in the game, while Jonah Bishop added a single and one RBI and Kale West with one single.

For Bradley Automotive, Gabe Coggins had one single and drove in one run while Owen Christy and Owen Rentel each had one single.

In the final game, Central Realty defeated Fayette 11-1.

Waylon Monteer picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty, while Benjamin Oeth took the loss for Fayette. Monteer pitched the first-three innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three walks. Oeth, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued five runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters.

Central Realty also out-hit Fayette 3-1, with Waylon Monteer going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Keylen Roper finished the game with one single, while Jesse Peterson, Jonah Bishop, Derrick Hundley, Michael Shaon and Zach Felten each had one RBI.

For Fayette, Christian Craig had one single and one RBI.

The Cal Ripken Major League Jamboree will be held on Saturday, April 24 at the COCOBA field, while the Midget League Jamboree will take place on that same day at the Kemper field behind the YMCA.