Vinson, Jeffries lead Pilot Grove past Sweet Springs

The Pilot Grove baseball team wasted no time putting runs on the board Monday night on the road against the Sweet Springs with Malta Bend Greyhounds.

With a complete-game victory from pitcher Levi Jeffries, the Tigers also strung together nine hits in seven innings for a 8-1 victory.

Of course the game couldn’t have started any better for Pilot Grove with three runs in the top half of the first. However, after failing to score in the second and third innings, the Tigers came back with a four spot in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-0. Then, after Sweet Springs scored its only run in the fifth, Pilot Grove came back with one in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said Sweet Springs had to use a pitcher-by-committee strategy, and the Tigers hit the ball well against their starter, but struggled a bit against their first relief pitcher. “We finished the game well by stringing hit together and keeping pressure on their defense,” Vossler said. “Levi Jeffries did a fantastic job of filling the strike zone, and our defense was nearly perfect, with great plays from Bo Vinson and Dylan Schupp.”

As for Jeffries, the right-handed hurler struck out nine batters and gave up just one run on one hit in seven innings. Tanner Dohrman took the loss for Sweet Springs with Malta Bend.

Bo Vinson went 3-for-4 to lead all hitters in the game for Pilot Grove, who improved to 7-2, with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Luke Kollmeyer also doubled, while Dade Christy, Dylan Schupp and Hank Zeller each had one single and one RBI, Dalton Reuter and Hayden Sleeper with one single each and Levi Jeffries with one RBI.

For Sweet Springs, Tyler Bernard had the only hit in the game with one single.